GBP/USD Could Rally Further Above 1.3600

By Titan FX
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD extended increase above the 1.3550 resistance zone. A major bullish trend line is forming with support near 1.3525 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD failed to continue above 1.1380 and corrected lower. Crude oil price failed to clear the $80.00 resistance zone. GBP/USD Technical Analysis. This past week, the...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

Weekly Waves: Ethereum, GBP/USD, and Gold

Our weekly analysis on Elliott Waves takes a close look at the GBP/USD, the Ethereum cryptocurrency, and the Gold commodity. Our analysis indicates a bearish ABC correction on the GBP/USD, a potential 5 waves down on ETH/USD, and a slow wave 4 pattern on XAU/USD. ETH/USD downtrend must respect shallow...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Corrects Lower, UK Employment Report Next

GBP/USD rallied after it broke the 1.3500 resistance zone. A crucial bullish trend line is forming with support near 1.3610 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD corrected lower from the 1.1480 resistance zone. The UK ILO Unemployment rate could remain at 4.2% in Nov 2021 (3M). GBP/USD Technical Analysis. This past...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

After the rally was limited by the resistance zone at 1.1480, the bears prevailed. The European common currency lost quite a bit of ground against the dollar and, during the early hours of today`s trading, the pair is holding positions around the psychological level at 1.1400. If the bearish prevalence continues, then the expectations will be for a test of the support at 1.1359. A breach of the mentioned zone could easily deepen the corrective move towards 1.1272. If the bulls re-enter the market, then their first resistance can be found at 1.1450. Only a successful violation of the next target at 1.1480, however, could lead to future gains and could easily head the price towards the November 2021 levels of around 1.1520. The expected data for the initial jobless claims (Thursday; 13:30 GMT) should lead to increased volatility.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Further downside hinges on 1.3655 break

GBP/USD remains depressed, keeps last week’s pullback from 200-DMA. Receding bullish bias of MACD, nearly overbought RSI signal further weakness. Previous resistance line from September, two-week-old support line limit immediate downside. 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level, 100-DMA act as additional trading filters. GBP/USD bounces off intraday low to 1.3675 during...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Corrects Gains, Resistance Turned Support

EUR/USD rallied after it broke the 1.1400 resistance zone. A major bullish trend line is forming with support near 1.1340 on the 4-hours chart. GBP/USD rallied above 1.3700 before it faced sellers. USD/JPY found support near 113.60 and corrected higher. EUR/USD Technical Analysis. This past week, the Euro started a...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3642; (P) 1.3692; (R1) 1.3732; …. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for consolidation below 1.3748 temporary top. Downside of retreat should be contained by 1.3489 support to bring another rally. As noted before, corrective fall from 1.4282 should have completed with three waves down to 1.3158, after hitting 1.3164 medium term fibonacci level. Above 1.3748 will target 1.3833 first. Sustained break of 1.3833 will pave the way back to retest 1.4248 high.
MARKETS
investing.com

GBP/USD Breaks Out

In terms of specific trades, the breakout in GBP/USD seems to be capturing the most attention; So whether its congratulations for catching the move, commiserations for being on the wrong side of it, or simply kicking yourself for missing it, let’s take a look at what caused the movement.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD analysis: Trades sideways

The GBP/USD currency exchange rate has been trading between the 1.3700 and 1.3750 levels since the US CPI surge. Most recently, on Friday the rate was approached by the 50-hour simple moving average. Meanwhile, the pair almost in all cases ignored the support of the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 1.3709.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/USD

GBP/USD is trading at 1.3726; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3695 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3840. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3625. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3535.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD bulls unable to break above the 200-DMA and defend the 1.3700 figure

The British pound falls for the first time in the week, retreats from weekly highs. Worse than expected, US economic data failed to boost the GBP. Robust UK’s economic data failed to underpin the GBP. GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Failure at the 200-DMA opens the door for a fall towards...
RETAIL
investing.com

GBP/USD: Pair Could Test Resistance

Looking at the GBP/USD weekly chart, we can see its steady climb from the 1.3525 support level on Jan. 8, retracting ever so slightly, recovering and consolidating along the way. Resistance was found at the 1.364 price range early on Jan. 9, but it was able to overcome it and...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Outlook: Break above Thick Daily Cloud and Weekly Bullish Engulfing Signal Further Advance

Aussie holds firmly in green for the third straight day, lifted by weaker US dollar, after more cautious than expected tone from Fed chief Powell disappointed investors. Bulls probe above 0.73 level following Wednesday’s 1.04% acceleration, boosted by bullish signal, generated on close above the top of thick daily cloud (0.7274, also 50% retracement of 0.7555/ 0.6993 descend).
MARKETS
DailyFx

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY

British Pound, GBP, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Talking Points:. GBP/USD has continued to jump and is now trading at fresh two-month-highs following the earlier-week breakout from the bull flag formation. GBP/JPY has been a bit more subdued of late, but the pair posed a related breach of a falling wedge formation that’s...
CURRENCIES
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP USD Exchange Rate Breaks Above Key 1.37 Resistance Level

The pound hit a new two-month high against the dollar on Wednesday, as the US currency dropped back despite a jump in inflation. The UK currency touched 1.3690 for the first time since 4 November when it slid lower after the Bank of England surprised markets by holding interest rates at a historic low 0.1% – although the central bank did act in December.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Further gains still likely in GBP/USD – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, further upside in Cable looks likely in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘while GBP could strengthen’, we noted ‘overbought conditions suggest a slower pace of advance and a sustained rise above 1.3740 appears unlikely’. Our view was correct as GBP rose to 1.3749 before easing off. Upward momentum is beginning to ease and this coupled with still overbought conditions suggest that GBP is likely to consolidate for today, expected to be within a range of 1.3680/1.3740.”
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Rally Gains Traction

The US dollar fell after the Fed Chair’s remark that no decision has been made on quantitative tightening. The pair showed some weakness near the daily resistance at 1.3600. The RSI’s double top in the overbought area led some buyers to take chips off the table. However, a follow-up close above the resistance indicates that the bulls are still in control of the direction.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

Last Update At 12 Jan 2022 00:48GMT. Resumption of recent up move. 1.3698 - Nov 2021 high (03). 1.3674 - Oct 11 2021 high. 1.3652 - 61.8% proj. of 1.3431-1.3599 fm 1.3549. 1.3599 - Last week's high (Wed, now sup). 1.3562 - Tue's low. 1.3533 -Mon's low. GBP/USD - 1.3640....
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rallies amid broad US dollar weakness

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pierces the 1.3700 figure for the first time since October 2021. The British pound extends its rally in the week, advancing for the fourth day in a row as the Asian Pacific session kicks in. The GBP/USD edges up some 0.02% at press time, trading at 1.3705. On Wednesday, the GBP/USD rallied 100-pips fundamentally driven by US inflation hitting the 7.00% threshold the most since 1982, as commented by Joel Frank, an analyst at FX Street, on his article GBP/USD surges towards 1.3700 as dollar dives post-CPI, but now looking overbought.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: British Pound Leaps Hurdles

The British pound rallied rather significantly on Wednesday as we continue to break out to the upside. Not only have we broken through a major downtrend line, but we have also broken above the 1.37 level in what has been a very strong showing. Because of this, it is very likely that the British pound will continue to attract a lot of attention, as the greenback itself continues to get sold off against most currencies. With that in mind, it does make a certain amount of sense that this pair continues to attract money not only due to the momentum, but the fact that it is very likely that the United Kingdom will be one of the first major economies to break out of this Covid cycle.
CURRENCIES

