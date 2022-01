New regulations for religious uses in St. Paul look very different than they did a few months ago when they provoked outcry throughout the city. Adoption of the new regulations will clarify and streamline how faith-based institutions can use their buildings and grounds. The current version of the ordinance won a recommendation of approval in December from the St. Paul Planning Commission. The regulations must be adopted before a Feb. 1 federal court-ordered deadline.

6 DAYS AGO