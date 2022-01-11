ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USDCAD Wave Analysis

By FxPro
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSDCAD currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 1.2615 (which has been reversing the price from the start...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

After the rally was limited by the resistance zone at 1.1480, the bears prevailed. The European common currency lost quite a bit of ground against the dollar and, during the early hours of today`s trading, the pair is holding positions around the psychological level at 1.1400. If the bearish prevalence continues, then the expectations will be for a test of the support at 1.1359. A breach of the mentioned zone could easily deepen the corrective move towards 1.1272. If the bulls re-enter the market, then their first resistance can be found at 1.1450. Only a successful violation of the next target at 1.1480, however, could lead to future gains and could easily head the price towards the November 2021 levels of around 1.1520. The expected data for the initial jobless claims (Thursday; 13:30 GMT) should lead to increased volatility.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD seems under pressure below 1.1359: Elliott Wave analysis

EURUSD came higher last week after US CPI figure. Pair moved to the upper side of a corrective channel line, to around 1.1490 where bulls slowed down, so it can be an interesting reversal coming this week, back to bearish mode, especially if 1.1359 is broken on a 4h chart. We think this breakdown would likely make a room for a fifth wave down.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Corrects Gains, Resistance Turned Support

EUR/USD rallied after it broke the 1.1400 resistance zone. A major bullish trend line is forming with support near 1.1340 on the 4-hours chart. GBP/USD rallied above 1.3700 before it faced sellers. USD/JPY found support near 113.60 and corrected higher. EUR/USD Technical Analysis. This past week, the Euro started a...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold and EUR/USD trade higher: Elliott Wave analysis

The USD remains bearish after US CPI figures this week that came out around expectations, while PPI yesterday increased by 0.2%, less than expected. The dollar is down even after some weakness on stocks yesterday during the US session. So EURUSD is higher, but one of the reasons can be...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency Pair#Impulse#Us Dollar#Fibonacci#Usdcad Wave Analysis#Bollinger Band
FXStreet.com

Gold and oil approach resistance level: Elliott Wave analysis

USD is coming down after US stocks stabilized and even recovered following FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell. As we noted yesterday, he was careful with his "policy outlook" and definitely he was not that hawkish as before. However, the CPI numbers will be an important indicator for next direction of the USD.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold ETF long term cycles and Elliott Wave analysis

Firstly the GLD ETF fund is one of the largest as well as one of the oldest Gold tracking funds out there since it’s inception date of November 18, 2004. From there on up into the September 2011 highs it ended a larger bullish cycle as did the Gold commodity in terms of US dollars. From the September 2011 highs the price decline was pretty steep however does appear corrective as a double three (a)-(b)-(c) (in blue color) into the December 2015 lows.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin Elliott Wave analysis: Be aware of more weakness ahead

There is no big changes in the Crypto market since yesterday. It remains under intraday bearish pressure and there can be room for more weakness at the start of 2022, especially if we take a look on daily BTC/NDX (Bitcoin against NASDAQ) ratio chart, where we are looking for a five-wave drop within wave C to complete a zig-zag A-B-C corrective pattern.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD may shift back to the downside: Elliott Wave analysis

EURUSD was higher recently, but not much. Pair slowed down again very quickly around 1.14 level which we see it as a very strong resistance. On 4h chart, EURUSD stabilized after a sharp sell-off from 1.1600 that we see as an extended wave 3) that belongs to the ongoing bearish impulse which may resume after a current rally.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CHF Attempts to Rebound

The US dollar came under pressure after a contraction in December’s US retail sales. Strong selling pressure from the supply area around 0.9280 has pushed the pair all the way below the daily support at 0.9100. An oversold RSI triggered a buying-the-dips behavior but the rebound could be limited...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Australian stock market ASX200 Elliott Wave analysis 2022 [Video]

Australian Stock News 2022: ELLIOTT WAVE ANALYSIS; ASX 200 Index, AUDUSD, CBA, BHP, RIO & FMG Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading Strategies. TradingLounge's SPECIAL DEAL Get 3 Months for the Price of 1 Month. 00:00 ASX200 (XJO) 19:47 Commonwealth Bank (CBA) 24:56 Resource stocks Iron Ore NCM BHP FMG RIO.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Dollar Surges on Rising Yield, Yen Dips after BoJ

Dollar is making a strong come back in Asian session today, as 10-year yield powers up to 1.85 level. Yen is under some selling pressure after BoJ stood pat as expected, and delivered little surprise other than upgrades in inflation forecasts. But Aussie and Kiwi are currently the weakest one. Canadian Dollar, on the other hand, in the second strongest, with WTI crude oil extending recent rise to 85 handle. European majors are mixed with Sterling having a slight upper hand.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast

The weather on the market is quite often determined by rumors which have very little to do with reality. Or nothing at all. But those who spread them can earn good money by speculating on them. Something similar seems to have happened last week. Recall that the EUR/USD pair has...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY’s steeper and deeper than expected decline last week suggests that rise from 112.52 has completed at 116.34 already. But as a temporary low was formed at 113.47, initial bias is turned neutral this week for some consolidations. Risk will stay on the downside as long as 116.34 resistance holds. Below 113.47 will target 112.52 structural support. Considering bearish divergence condition in in daily MACD, break of 112.52 will confirm that it’s already in correction to the up trend from 102.58. Deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 116.34 at 111.08.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USDCAD Stops Near 200-SMA: Temporary Pause or Bullish Setup?

USDCAD slumped towards the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.2495 after its bullish efforts to cross above the 50-day SMA and enter the 1.2700 territory collapsed, with the pair set to close 1.40% lower this week. Thursday’s session seems to have formed a bullish hammer candlestick in the chart,...
STOCKS
forexlive.com

USDCAD correcting higher and looks to test 100 hour MA

The USDCAD is moving higher in reaction to the USDs general move to the upside. Helping the trend is the rise in yields. Technically, the pair also is getting a boost in the North American session after the price failed on the breaks below its 200 day moving average near 1.2500 area (the 200 day moving averages at 1.24986). The inability to stay below that longer-term moving average both yesterday and today, has helped lead to disappointing buying from shorts and new buying from dip buyers.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Yen Rebounding on Weaker Risk Sentiment, Dollar Still Very Weak

Yen trades broadly higher in Asian session, following broad based weakness in the stock markets. Nevertheless, mild risk-off sentiment is providing no support to Dollar, nor the hawkish comments from Fed officials. Dollar remains the worst performing one for the week, followed by Swiss Franc. Yen is now the strongest, followed by Aussie and Kiwi. The economic calendar is active today with UK GDP and US retail sales, which could be market moving.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 130.92; (P) 131.20; (R1) 131.43; …. EUR/JPY is still bounded in consolidation from 131.59 and intraday bias remains neutral. Further rise is expected with 130.01 support intact. Whole consolidation from 134.11 could have completed with three waves down to 127.36, ahead of 126.58 medium term fibonacci level. Break of 131.59 will target a test on 133.44/134.11 resistance zone. On the downside, break of 130.01 minor support will turn bias bias to the downside for retesting 127.36 low instead.
CURRENCIES

