Fire staffing debate heats up

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The heating related fires in 2021 had several different causes, according to Hutchinson Fire Marshal Mike Cain. For 2021, we had one fire directly caused by a space heater where it was too close to combustibles, fell over or something got on it," Cain said. "We had three others that that were caused indirectly by space heaters, the most probable cause was an overload of the branch circuit electrical, generally too many plugged in. This occurs mainly in older homes with aged or outdated electrical systems, for instance knob and tube wiring. People tend to plug in multiple space heaters and start blowing a 20amp fuse so they put in a 40 amp fuse to keep that from happening. All four of those fires were in rentals."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO