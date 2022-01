Coleman junior Trenton Risdon scored a school-record 41 points on Monday to lead the Comets to an 81-32 win over Ashley in Mid-State Activities Conference boys' basketball. Coleman jumped out to a commanding 30-3 lead after one quarter and were up 38-14 at halftime before outscoring the Bears 21-10 in the third quarter and 22-9 in the fourth.

COLEMAN, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO