For Philadelphia sports fans bummed out by yesterday’s Eagles playoff loss, the good news is we don’t even have to wait until tonight to see a local team back in action. The Sixers are down in D.C. for an afternoon game as part of the league’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day slate of games. There’s a good chance Doc Rivers’ club will change fans’ moods, as they have been playing terrific ball of late. The Sixers have won nine of their last ten, following up a down effort against the Hornets earlier in the week, which broke their seven-game winning streak, with a back-to-back sweep over the Celtics and Heat.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO