Economy

Volkswagen sold 70,625 ID electric cars in China last year, missing targets

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) -Volkswagen AG sold 70,625 of its ID electric vehicles in China last year, missing its goal of selling 80,000 to 100,000 cars, the company said on Tuesday. "It was...

za.investing.com

