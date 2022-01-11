ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Sixers continue to roll & does Atlanta make sense as destination for Ben Simmons?

The Philadelphia 76ers keep the wins flowing with a 111-91 victory over the Houston Rockets! The Sixers have now won seven games in a row as well as seven straight wins on the...

NBA Analysis Network

This Sixers-Wizards Trade Is Centered Around Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons still has yet to appear in an NBA game this season. Regardless of one's opinions on Simmons himself, it stinks to see a talent like him sit out. While it's impossible to place blame in a situation like this, seeing the Philadelphia 76ers trade him would be great for NBA fans everywhere.
Boston Globe

Five Ben Simmons trade scenarios that make sense

This story originally appeared in Sunday Basketball Notes. It's becoming increasingly evident that the 76ers are going to have to trade Ben Simmons because the parties are not going to reconcile. Simmons maintains he wants to start with a new team. The 76ers have been hoping that Simmons would have a change of heart.
NBA Analysis Network

This Rockets-Sixers Trade Is Focused On Ben Simmons

Let's be honest, the Ben Simmons situation has gone on for way too long at this point. Neither side is going to budge on their stance, and in reality, this issue could drag on for years. Most would hope Simmons is traded by the NBA trade deadline, but who knows at this point.
Joel Embiid
Ben Simmons
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavs-Sixers Trade Lands Ben Simmons In Cleveland

When it comes to surprises, there aren't many more exciting than the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2021-22 NBA season, so far. For the first time since the late 1990s, the Cavaliers are relevant without having LeBron James on their team. It's been an absolutely delightful surprise. The combination...
Hoops Rumors

Sixers willing to hold on to Ben Simmons for potential James Harden trade?

Within a Substack article about the Ben Simmons situation, veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein repeats a point that has been expressed by a number of league insiders in recent months, writing that there's a belief the Sixers are willing to retain Simmons until the offseason in case they can use him to acquire James Harden from the Nets. Harden has a player option for 2022-23, so if he wants a change of scenery, he could either opt out and pursue a new team as a free agent or push for a trade while opting in.
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest about 'regret' over joining LeBron James, Lakers

It's no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn't found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
Lakers Daily

Isiah Thomas says players in the 1980s and 1990s 'would have no shot at guarding Kevin Durant or LeBron James in the post'

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas recently speculated about what it would be like if star players from today's NBA were inserted into the league in the 1980s and 1990s. Thomas explained that players like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would pose massive issues for anyone hoping to stop them in that era.
fadeawayworld.net

Atlanta Hawks Have Lost 20 Games Out Of 33 Since Trae Young Said The Regular Season Is More Boring Than The Playoffs

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts' future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn't a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts' connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn't seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller's future as the Eagles' QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
Yardbarker

James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their "Big Three" on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
NBA

