Fire damages building, closes Chestnut Expressway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Chestnut Expressway has been shut down due to a fire around 9:30 pm on January 10.

A building used to repair semi-trucks caught fire and caused the Expressway to be shut down in both directions for approximately 2 hours.

The building has moderate damage but there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but the flames have been put out.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.