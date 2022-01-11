ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Fire damages building, closes Chestnut Expressway

By Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 6 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Chestnut Expressway has been shut down due to a fire around 9:30 pm on January 10.

A building used to repair semi-trucks caught fire and caused the Expressway to be shut down in both directions for approximately 2 hours.

The building has moderate damage but there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but the flames have been put out.

