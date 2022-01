Few players in this offseason’s crop of transfer portal entrants have a breadth of experience that can match up with that of Trey Morrison. That’s why Brent Venables and his staff pursued the former North Carolina Tar Heel, and after a weekend visit to campus, Morrison has announced his commitment to the Sooners. He’ll have one year of eligibility remaining when he joins the team for spring ball, and he boasts an extensive resume that includes 44 career starts and over 150 tackles.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO