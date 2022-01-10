LOOK. Ohio State to be added to Madden NFL 22 Campus Legends

We are all waiting for a new EA Sports college football game to come out now that Name, Image, and Likeness is a part of college football, but it looks like we won’t have to wait until that happens to play a football video game using Ohio State.

According to an announcement from EA Sports on Monday, Madden NFL 22 will have the option of playing its Campus Legends portion of the game as Ohio State or Alabama. That’s right. For the first time since EA Sports’ NCAA Football 14, you can dominate others online using the scarlet and gray.

As a warning though, the ability to do so won’t last long. Last year’s Campus Legends events (two of them) featuring Clemson, Florida, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, and USC were also only temporary.

If you’re interested (who isn’t), users can begin using Ohio State beginning on January 14. It has not been announced which players will be used, or how long the event will run. However, based on the cover, it looks like Ezekiel Elliott, Justin Fields, and Chase Young will be a part of the game.

Are you ready to get after it?

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.