Mark Magsayo believes the adversity he was forced to overcome in his last fight has made him a better fighter heading into the toughest test of his pro career. Looming overhead for the unbeaten featherweight contender from the Philippines is a dangerous title challenge versus long-reigning WBC featherweight titlist Gary Russell Jr. (31-1, 18KOs). Magsayo earned the opportunity the hard way, having to climb off the canvas and rally from a scorecard deficit to knock out former WBC junior featherweight titlist Julio Ceja last August 21 in Las Vegas.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO