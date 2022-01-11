ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa County, VA

Body of Virginia father who tried to walk home to son during snowstorm found

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48cmp3_0diDWgcZ00

LOUISA, Va. — The body of a Virginia man who vanished after attempting to walk home in whiteout conditions was found Thursday, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Jacob Whaley, 34, told his family on Jan. 3 that he was going to try to make the six-mile trek to his Louisa County home after his vehicle broke down in neighboring Hanover County during the snowstorm that stranded hundreds of drivers overnight on Virginia’s Interstate 95, The New York Times reported.

According to WRIC-TV, Whaley last texted his family at 8:45 p.m., telling his mother that he was lost.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it had “immediately responded to the family’s request” to check specific areas for Whaley, but their search was unsuccessful, the Times reported.

According to the Times, Whaley’s body was located by a search party comprised of volunteers and sheriff’s office personnel in a “very dense pine population” slightly more than 200 yards off Greene’s Corner Road, where the family had asked the authorities’ search to concentrate.

“This was a very heavily wooded area off the road that the search team had a hard time getting through,” Maj. Ronnie Roberts, chief deputy for the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email to the Times on Saturday. “Our county had 100 percent power outage and impassable roads.”

The sheriff’s office, in a prepared statement, offered its “heartfelt condolences” to Whaley’s family and friends.

“Missing Person’s cases are always a top priority for the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, and we share in their grief and sorrow,” the statement read.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Stoneham Police officer mauled by dog while responding to call

STONEHAM, Mass. — On Sunday, a Stoneham Police officer responded to a routine call earlier that morning before he was mauled by a dog living at the residence. The Stoneham Animal Control confirmed that the officer was attacked by the dog when the homeowner opened the door. The officer required 30 stitches to his face and head due to the injuries he sustained during the incident.
STONEHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Manchester Police: 460 tips received in Harmony Montgomery case

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester investigators have received around 460 tips in the Harmony Montgomery case, an increase of 160 from last week, a police dept. spokesperson said Monday. The reward for information related to the 7-year-old’s disappearance jumped to $137,000 Friday, after an anonymous donor in Washington State pledged $25,000, police said.
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisa County, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Hanover County, VA
County
Louisa County, VA
Hanover County, VA
Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Maura Murray case entered into FBI crime database

Nearly 18 years after UMass Amherst student Maura Murray disappeared, the FBI has issued a nationwide alert on her case. “I got a notification just last week from the AG’s office that Maura’s case was going to be submitted into that database,” Maura’s sister, Julie Murray, told Boston 25 News.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Truck catches fire in suburban Atlanta, causes 60 propane tanks to explode

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A truck loaded with propane tanks caught fire on Monday in a suburban Atlanta city, causing 60 tanks to explode, authorities said. According to the Cobb County Fire Department, firefighters responded to a commercial truck fire in Powder Springs at about 2:30 p.m. EST. The truck contained 140 tanks, the department wrote in a social media post.
POWDER SPRINGS, GA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
73K+
Followers
85K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy