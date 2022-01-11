Hugo Schools Going To Distance Learning

Paris, Texas, January 14, 2022 — School districts across the state face teacher shortages due to COVID. It has presented complex challenges for our staff as well. However, North Lamar’s administration, faculty, and staff are working hard to ensure that our students continue to receive the quality, in-person education that makes us so proud to be part of the Panther family. Staff from the administration building, principals, assistant principals, and secretaries assist in classrooms where needed. In addition, some staff members are moving from campus to campus to help where staff absences are the greatest. We monitor attendance daily and continue to post the numbers of COVID positive cases on the North Lamar website.
