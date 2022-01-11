Hugo Schools Going To Distance Learning

DENVER (CBS4)– There are many different opinions on whether the Denver Public Schools district should move back to remote learning because of the high number of COVID-19 cases surging around the state, and for many teachers on the front lines they feel like they’re not being heard by district officials. (credit: Getty Images) “Teachers are being set on fire,” said Tim Hernández, a teacher at North High School. “And teachers need systems that are willing to take that fire off of us, dump us in the water, whatever we need to do to provide the best version of education.” Hernández said that while...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO