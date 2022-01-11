Hugo Schools Going To Distance Learning

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleHugo Public Schools announced Monday the district will be moving...

news9.com

Pawhuska Public Schools Transitions To Distance Learning Due To Student, Staff Absences

Students at Pawhuska Public Schools will transition to distance learning for the rest of the week due to a high percentage of students and staff being out due to sickness. Students will move to distance learning on Tuesday, January 11 and return to in-person learning on Tuesday, January 18. The district says Monday, January 17 is a scheduled snow day and there will be no school.
PAWHUSKA, OK
CBS Minnesota

‘I Kind Of Knew It Was Coming’: Students Sound Off On Return To Distance Learning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota students have been switching from in-person to distance learning for nearly two years. Sybil Zielinski, who started kindergarten in Minneapolis during the pandemic, doesn’t know anything different. “It’s kind of fun because you see everyone’s faces but spend time with your family at home,” Zielinski, in first grade, said. Ethan Litman, a 16-year-old sophomore at Armstrong High School, enjoys distance learning because he likes working at his own pace, and the added sleep by cutting out his commute. “In the digital era most of my contact with my friends happens over my phone anyways,” Litman said. His sixth-grade sister, Nora, still...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Denver

Denver Public Schools Teachers, Parents Consider Pros And Cons Of Remote Learning During Staff Shortages

DENVER (CBS4)– There are many different opinions on whether the Denver Public Schools district should move back to remote learning because of the high number of COVID-19 cases surging around the state, and for many teachers on the front lines they feel like they’re not being heard by district officials. (credit: Getty Images) “Teachers are being set on fire,” said Tim Hernández, a teacher at North High School. “And teachers need systems that are willing to take that fire off of us, dump us in the water, whatever we need to do to provide the best version of education.” Hernández said that while...
DENVER, CO
DFW Community News

More Schools Close Due to COVID-19 Cases

More North Texas families are going into the weekend making plans for childcare as the number of schools closing next week due to COVID-19 cases increases. Mesquite ISD announced Friday all campuses will remain closed until next Thursday over an ‘unprecedented’ number of staff members out sick with the virus.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

COVID Closings (Jan 14)

Campbell ISD has canceled all classes through Friday, January 21. Classes will resume Monday, January 24. Chapel Hill MP – Chapel Hill ISD of Titus County has announced the school will close because of numerous illnesses. The announcement on Facebook said campuses would be closed Wed. Jan. 12 through Fri. Jan. 14 with classes to resume Tues. Jan. 18. Monday is a holiday for MLK Day. Students should check with sponsors/coaches about extracurricular activities.
PARIS, TX
fox4news.com

North Texas districts now asking parents to fill COVID-19 staffing gaps

MESQUITE, Texas - Mesquite and Birdville ISDs are two of the latest North Texas school districts forced to close campuses because there just isn't enough staff. Both districts will be out until Thursday, Jan. 20. Another district, Richardson ISD, hasn't closed campuses yet, but it’s asking parents to pitch in...
MESQUITE, TX
Education
eparisextra.com

JUST IN: PISD closes all schools due to absences

Due to the high number of staff and student absences, Paris ISD will be closed from Friday, January 14 through Tuesday, January 18. From Paris Independent School District Public Information Officer Melanie Meredith:. Due to the high number of staff and student absences, Paris ISD will be closed from Friday,...
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

COVID Statement By North Lamar Superintendent Kelli Stewart

Paris, Texas, January 14, 2022 — School districts across the state face teacher shortages due to COVID. It has presented complex challenges for our staff as well. However, North Lamar’s administration, faculty, and staff are working hard to ensure that our students continue to receive the quality, in-person education that makes us so proud to be part of the Panther family. Staff from the administration building, principals, assistant principals, and secretaries assist in classrooms where needed. In addition, some staff members are moving from campus to campus to help where staff absences are the greatest. We monitor attendance daily and continue to post the numbers of COVID positive cases on the North Lamar website.
PARIS, TX
DFW Community News

Mesquite ISD Closing All Campuses Due to Staff Shortages

Mesquite ISD is the latest school district in North Texas to cancel classes at all campuses due to an overwhelming number of staff absences. The district announced Friday morning that they would keep campuses closed for two days following the Monday MLK Jr. Day holiday -- at this point classes are expected to resume on Thursday, Jan. 20.
MESQUITE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was Monday, Jan 10, 2022. No one requested to address the Board. Saturday, May 7, 2022, is the election filing date for school trustees announced as Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022, through Friday, Feb 18, 2022. Seats currently filled by John Prickette, Craig Roberts, and Leesa Toliver are up for reelection.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
wbap.com

Number of COVID Related School Closures Growing in DFW

(WBAP/KLIF) – More North Texas school districts are canceling classes due to COVID related absences as the highly contagious Omicron variant continues to spread. “More than 150 team members are out currently due to illness, COVID-19 exposure or day care closure, and student absenteeism is at a high for the school year,” read a statement from White Settlement ISD, which will be closed through Tuesday.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Jarvis Christian College – “Unity In The Community”

VIRTUAL MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. ‘UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY’ PRAYER SERVICE SATURDAY. Hawkins, Texas — Jarvis Christian College is hosting a “Unity in the Community” virtual prayer service starting at 10:00 am Saturday, January 15. We are celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The free event is open to the public and will feature guest speakers and performances.
HAWKINS, TX
easttexasradio.com

PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Late Registration

Miriam Frias left, and Jazmin Perdomo came to the late registration held at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus Wednesday. Financial Aid specialist Katie Barnes is advising and assisting them. The first class day for the spring semester is Tuesday.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
The 74

There Is No 'Big Quit' in K-12 Education

The full numbers aren’t in yet, but 2021 will likely set a modern record for number of Americans who quit their jobs. Economists have dubbed it the Great Resignation, as millions of employees search for higher pay and better working conditions.  Is this Big Quit happening in education? The data suggest the answer is no. […]
EDUCATION
therideronline.com

MISD Shuts Down Amid High COVID-19 Cases

MISD schools and offices will reopen Jan. 19, after a two-day shutdown that extended the MLK weekend. An uptick in cases of COVID-19 in students and staff across the district and lack of classroom substitutes and bus drivers prompted the temporary closure. This news came as a shock to some, a sigh of relief to others and the rest puzzled.
MANSFIELD, TX
easttexasradio.com

Retired Teachers To Get Another Check

Retired teachers in Texas have started receiving an extra check from the Teacher Retirement System. State Representative Greg Bonnen of Galveston pushed for that “13th check” during last year’s legislative session. As a result, lawmakers approved $700-million to pay more than 400-thousand retired school employees. The first checks went out on Friday, but some people who don’t use direct deposit may not receive theirs until later this week.
GALVESTON, TX
The Independent

Muslim students wearing hijabs kept out of classrooms for weeks at Indian college

A group of Muslim students from a government college in the southern Indian state of Karnataka have sat outside their classroom for weeks listening to lessons after their principal refused to allow them to wear hijab to class. The four students of the government women’s college in Udupi have been camping outside their classroom since the beginning of the month alleging that they were not being allowed to wear headscarves while in class, Indian media outlets reported. College principal Rudra Gowda was quoted by news agency Press Trust of India as saying that the students were allowed to wear...
EDUCATION
cbslocal.com

3 More Twin Cities School Districts Move To Distance Learning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three more Twin Cities school districts are temporarily shifting to distance learning due to rising COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages. Public schools in Roseville, Richfield and Farmington all announced this week that students will learn online for varying periods of time. Roseville will move to distance...
ROSEVILLE, MN

