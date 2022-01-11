ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Grading Alabama in its national championship loss to Georgia

The Decatur Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Saban was 25-1 all-time against his former assistants. Highlight, italicize and bold the was. It’s now 25-2 after Kirby Smart and Georgia beat Alabama 33-18 to win the 2021 national title on Monday. Oh … and that brings Smart to 1-4 in games against Saban to help...

www.decaturdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops painful truth on Cowboys’ wild loss to 49ers

Just like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys fan base, former team quarterback Tony Romo didn’t like how the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers ended. It’s not that Romo is blaming anyone. The Cowboys could have done better in setting up the final play, and the referees might have some shortcomings as well. However, for the four-time Pro Bowler, it was just a frustrating ending for the home team and their fans who were hoping for that miracle to give them the victory.
NFL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job

Speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the National Football League is continuing to grow on Sunday. Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling about him more than the ones that were swirling last year (when he was on the hot seat at Michigan). The...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Tua Tagovailoa News

Tua Tagovailoa’s up-and-down performance through his first two NFL seasons has raised some questions about his status as a longterm franchise QB for the Miami Dolphins. But on Saturday, reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the team is sticking by their former No. 5 overall pick.
NFL
On3.com

Jahleel Billingsley posts instagram picture in new team uniform

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Blown Out By Bills, Failing To Win Playoff Game For Third Straight Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ season is over. It ended ugly. New England fell behind early and never recovered, suffering the most lopsided playoff loss of the entire Bill Belichick era in the 47-17 Bills win. Josh Allen was essentially perfect, completing 21 of his 25 passes for 308 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed six times for 66 yards. Dawson Knox caught two touchdowns, while Gabriel Davis, Emmanuel Sanders, and offensive lineman Tommy Doyle caught one touchdown apiece. Mac Jones completed 24 of his 38 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Kendrick Bourne caught seven...
NFL
The Spun

Gus Malzahn Announces That His Wife Has Been Hospitalized

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn is asking the Knights family to keep his own in their thoughts. On Monday, the coach shared an update regarding the health of his wife Kristi, who’s currently hospitalized battling an undisclosed infection. “I want to sincerely thank all those who have reached out...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grading#First Championship#American Football#Clemson#Smart
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Names 1 Cowboys Player Who Surprised Him

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC Wild Card matchup on Sunday afternoon. The contest will feature two offenses filled with dynamic playmakers and should deliver plenty of excitement. Kyle Shanahan has spent the last week familiarizing himself with the offensive weapons on the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wyoming News

'I just loved the school': Huskers pick up commitment from top juco RB Anthony Grant

Life in the Red Podcast: Analyzing Scott Frost's completed football staff; latest from AD Trev Alberts and hoops talk Nebraska is dipping back into the junior college ranks in hopes of bolstering its running back competition this offseason. The Huskers on Sunday afternoon landed a verbal commitment from New Mexico Military Institute running back Anthony Grant, who has been among juco's most productive ball-carriers over the past two years. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Boston

Jalen Mills Officially Not Activated From COVID-19 List, Leaving Patriots Without Starting Cornerback Vs. Bills

BOSTON (CBS) — Jalen Mills is officially out for the Patriots in the postseason opener in Buffalo. The cornerback was a longshot to be able to clear COVID-19 protocol after landing on the list earlier this week, and he was not activated from the COVID-19 list before the 4 p.m. deadline on Saturday. As such, the Patriots will be without one of their starting cornerbacks as they take on the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night. In his first season with the Patriots, Mills played the third-most defensive snaps on the team, being on the field for 84.6 percent of the Patriots’ plays on defense. Only Devin McCourty (94.4 percent) and fellow starting corner J.C. Jackson (87.6 percent) took more snaps. Mills recorded 47 tackles (one for a loss) with seven passes defensed on the season. The Patriots elevated cornerbacks De’Vante Bausby and D’Angelo Ross from the practice squad on Saturday, as cornerback Shaun Wade is also on the COVID-19 list. The Patriots — who surrendered 314 passing yards and 64 rushing yards by Bills quarterback Josh Allen when the two teams played on Dec. 26 — will have to lean on Joejuan Williams and Myles Bryant to take on elevated roles in this playoff game.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy