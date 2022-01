Why it matters: Apple’s focus on privacy may have won some loyalty points with its customers, but telecom companies now want to push back against features like “Private Relay” just as much as regulators and law enforcement. This isn’t the first time encryption tech is being criticized for its potential to hide “digital footprints” for criminals, but now it’s also being portrayed as something that can harm competition in some digital markets.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO