Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs couple killed in avalanche over the weekend

By Dani Birzer
 6 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs fitness community is grieving the loss today of two of their members–a couple killed in an avalanche over the weekend.

Twenty-five-year-old Hannah Nash and thirty-five-year-old Drake Overson were hiking near North Star Mountain northwest of Hoosier Pass when they were caught by the avalanche.

The manner of death was accidental, and the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

A close friend of the couple’s a trainer named Brandon Williams during a 45 Fitness Class took the video included in the video package.

