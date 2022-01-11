O’Gorman boys knock off Washington for 6th straight win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The O’Gorman boys outscored Washington 24-13 in the final quarter en route to the 62-51 victory.

O’Gorman led 14-9 after 1 quarter, and would stretch that lead to 9 in the 2nd quarter before Washington closed the half on a 17-5 run to take a 26-23 lead into the break. After an even 3rd quarter the Knights would pull away in the 4th for the 11 point victory.

O’Gorman had four players score in double-figures with David Alpers and Rush Landry tying for a game high with 16 points.

Mikele Kambalo led the Warriors with 14 points, while Joe Uttecht added 13.

