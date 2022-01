Recent research is showing that surgery might not be needed as often as we think. A large review estimates that 10% to 20% of surgeries might be unnecessary and that in some specialties such as cardiology and orthopedics, that number might be higher. The reasons for so many unneeded surgeries being performed are varied, but the most common are that more conservative options aren’t tried first, or lack of knowledge by the operating physician of these more conservative options. Many patients are not told about more conservative treatment options until it is too late, and there are many cases of patients stating they wish they started physical therapy sooner.

