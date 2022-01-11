ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Hogan Holds Stronger Approval Than Biden In Deeply Blue Maryland, Poll Finds

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 6 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The majority of Marylanders support both President Joe Biden and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s performances in-office, a poll released Tuesday found.

The poll, conducted by Gonzales Polls, Inc., surveyed 807 registered voters in Maryland from Dec. 20 through Dec. 30, 2021.

Despite being in an overwhelmingly Democratic state, Hogan, a moderate Republican, remains popular. According to Gonzales Polls, Hogan is the most popular governor in Maryland over at least the past 60 years.

Going into his final year as Maryland’s governor, Hogan maintains an approval rating of 74%, a point higher than his 73% approval rating in Oct. 2020.

Polling data showed that 45% of voters who “somewhat disapprove” of Hogan’s overall performance as governor, support his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Biden, a Democrat, has a significantly lower job approval rating in the state, according to the poll. The president has an approval rating of 54% among Marylanders polled, with 43% disapproving and 3% declining to respond.

Three years into the pandemic, 57% of Marylanders said they approved of Biden’s coronavirus pandemic response, the poll found. However, 54% of respondents felt Biden’s economic response was fair or poor.

In terms of where Maryland as a state is headed, 57% believed it is “generally headed in the right direction” while 34% disagree, and 9% did not offer a response.

Read the full polling results here:

Comments / 2

Knisha Purnell
6d ago

Hogan holds nothing he is doing nothing has messed up things in Maryland if anything

