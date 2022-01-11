ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland University extends courses online through January due to omicron

By FOX 2 Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX 2 - Oakland University announced Monday that it plans to continue all courses online for the rest of the month, due to the state's spike in omicron cases. The university said it is tentatively planning to resume in-person classes by Feb. 1. "We are hopeful that by waiting...

spectrumlocalnews.com

University of Rochester moves classes online for remainder of January

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The University of Rochester announced Wednesday night that it is moving classes online for the remainder of January, due to prevalence of the omicron COVID-19 variant and rising infection rates in Monroe County. This excluded clinical classes in the Schools of Medicine and Nursing. The U...
ROCHESTER, NY
wvxu.org

Local universities delay the start of the spring semester due to omicron. Here are their plans

Multiple universities in the Greater Cincinnati region are pausing in-person activities due to rising COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant continues to spread. The University of Cincinnati will transition online beginning Jan. 5 with plans to resume full in-person activities by Jan. 24. The university requires all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
CINCINNATI, OH
WVNS

Bluefield University extends remote learning due to rising COVID cases

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– Bluefield University has decided to extend remote learning for an additional week. The university announced on Thursday, January 13, 2022, the decision was because of rising COVID cases locally and nationally. Ten students and ten faculty members tested positive for COVID-19 at Bluefield University. Vice President for Student Life and Admissions, Josh […]
BLUEFIELD, VA
Echo online

Eastern Michigan University extends remote classes through Jan. 23

Eastern Michigan University has delayed in-person classes through Sunday, Jan. 23, making the first two weeks of the winter semester remote. Students should be contacted by their instructors for more information. Some courses in the School of Nursing and College of Health and Human Services will continue in-person instruction for the week of Jan. 17.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
KOMO News

Seattle University will stay in virtual learning through January

SEATTLE - Students, faculty and staff at Seattle University will get to stay home a little longer. The university announced Tuesday it was extending virtual classes through Jan. 30, 2022. This comes as the omicron variant continues to spread throughout the city, state and country. Seattle Univerisity said it would...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS DFW

University Of Texas Starting Spring 2022 Classes Online Due To Surge In COVID Cases

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The University of Texas is asking its professors to teach remotely for the first two weeks of the spring semester — due to a surge in COVID cases. In a letter sent January 4, President Jay Hartzell said the university has also seen a spike in cases among students and staff. “Considering the spike in cases, increased hospitalizations, and current and expected staff shortages in local hospitals and in some functional areas of campus, our university’s COVID-19 Executive Committee determined short-term changes are needed as we start the spring semester,” he said. Hartzell said professors will have the option to teach classes in a hybrid format — with both in-person and virtual options — between January 18 and January 28. He says he hopes classes can return to normal on January 31. All students will be required to receive a viral test within 72 hours (three days) prior to returning to campus. Earlier in the week the University of Texas at Dallas announced that it was delaying the start of classes by about a week.
AUSTIN, TX
Inside Nova

Germanna moves classes online through January due to COVID-19 surge

Due to the Omicron variant surge, the high degree of its transmissibility, and the pressure it is creating on local hospitals, Germanna Community College will conduct classes and operate virtually at least through Jan. 30, as GCC continues to monitor COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalization trends and the availability of testing.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Business Insider

The 18 most popular online courses from the top universities in the world

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Some of the best schools in the world have free online courses on edX, Coursera, and FutureLearn. Below, you can find the most popular online course from each university, based on enrollments. Schools include Harvard, MIT, Stanford, Princeton,...
COLLEGES
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Students Plan Walkout Over COVID Safety

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A student walkout is planned in St. Paul Tuesday. Students across the district say they will demand better COVID-19 precautions to stay in school. They say they want to see KN95 or N95 masks in schools, tests for staff and students on campus and a better outline for transitioning to distance learning. Last week, the district said all St. Paul schools will remain open for in-person learning, as several other districts shifted online. The district says it’s handling the virus on a building-by-building basis.
SAINT PAUL, MN

