It’s always exciting to drive a “new-from-scratch” vehicle and when Jeep unveiled their Grand Wagoneer concept last year, we excitedly looked forward to the day when we could crawl in and take it for a spin. And then drive up the side of a mountain with it. Then ford the Grand Canyon. After going mudding in the Everglades. Before chasing polar bears across the frozen tundra of Alaska. Jeep was kind enough to drop off a white Grand Wagoneer Series III to us to play with and chase those fantasies.

