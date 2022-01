It has only been a few days that the 2.4 update of MiHoYo’s role-playing game was rolled out globally for the players that Genshin Impact 2.5 update leaks have already started surfacing around the internet. From new characters to banner reruns, data miners have been engaged in the tough task of bringing forward the new changes much before the developers announce it officially. Some recent leaks suggest that Genshin Impact is going to add a better artifact sorting system for the players and the details regarding the feature have been mentioned in this article.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO