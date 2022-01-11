ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley Chapel, NC

Adoptable Pet of the Week – Shadow

By Tara Botero
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 6 days ago
WEDDINGTON, NC – Animal’s First Rescue of the Carolina’s is pleased to present Shadow for adoption. “Hello! My name is Shadow and I am a big ten-pound, ten-month-old, neutered...

The Mint Hill Times

Fur Baby New Year Resolutions

CHARLOTTE – Many people follow the tradition of making a short list of resolutions each time a new year begins. While some promise to improve themselves, others might include things for their furry family members in their plans for a better year ahead. So, what kind of things could be on this list? Here are a few ideas:
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

We Cruised With Virgin Voyages Part 7

CHARLOTTE – Not being technical wizards by any means (just ask Paul at Nerds here in MintHill), we were not using an app for Virgin that we had downloaded on our phone. It was suggested we go to the “Red Desk” on deck 7 for help. We did so, and they set up our phone so we could do so many things with the app. They helped us set up dinner reservations on our phone for every night during our cruise at one of the 8 dining restaurants on the ship. We could confirm, change, and even look at the menus right on the app on our phones. As if that was not enough, we could find out where the venue was, whether there were alternate times available, look at pictures of the venue. We also found out the Red Desk was our go-to place for help, whatever the need. There were shore excursion people to help you, dining staff, entertainment staff, just about anything you wanted to know, they had the answer. It became my go-to place during the entire voyage. I actually learned a good deal about technical things there just in conversation. I worked with 10different people there and everyone was patient and very knowledgeable. There were very few times that there was a wait for help. Here we go again, Innovative#6.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Meet Macho

CHARLOTTE – Macho is a “super dog” dachshund who relocated from New York to North Carolina last year with his human mom, Kathleen. He has since become a special member of our Passionate Paws client family, and we are honored to be able to share a bit of his story.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

LIVE, LAUGH, LOVE – Not Just A Motto, But A Way Of Business At Lowe Neddo

MINT HILL, NC – Lowe Neddo Funeral Home continues to excel in their approach on handling the end-of-life experience that one day everyone will face. This is largely due to the passion of its owner, Michael Neddo. “My desire is to change the perception of who a funeral director is and what a funeral can be,” Neddo shares. “I want anyone who walks in stranger, to walk out a friend.”
MINT HILL, NC
Weddington, NC
Wesley Chapel, NC
The Mint Hill Times

DAE BAK Korean

MINT HILL, NC – Dae Bak Korean Restaurant located on Hwy 51 is a hidden gem in our community. Located in the middle of the shopping center, it is a small but tasty place for a special meal. We started with the popular Gunmandu or fried dumplings. Many friends...
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Tis The Season For Massage

CHARLOTTE – I’m trying my best not to stress during the holidays. One thing I’ve learned about this season (after losing my father-in-law in September) is that the holidays can be challenging. We are missing certain people in our lives, whether it’s because they’ve passed or they simply cannot visit. I’m also in the midst of the wedding of my son Drew. And then of course, the rush and excitement of the Christmas season that has most of us making sure the food is amazing and the gifts are memorable. Such pressure it is that we put upon ourselves during the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ABOUT

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

