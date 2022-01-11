Number of COVID-19 Cases Among Young Children on the Rise Amid Omicron Surge

January 10, 2022 - Sacramento, CA – With the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) releasing updated data showing a nearly 100% increase in new pediatric hospital admissions from the previous week, the California Children’s Hospital Association (CCHA) is urging families to fully vaccinate all eligible children and adults against COVID-19. “California’s children’s hospitals are designed to care for some of the state’s most vulnerable children, whether they’re suffering from respiratory viruses, asthma attacks or cancer, and we perform everything from routine procedures to pediatric organ transplants and cardiac surgery,” said CCHA President and CEO Ann-Louise Kuhns. “Unfortunately, like hospitals across the country, the surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant is straining our hospitals not only because we have more highly infectious COVID-19 patients to treat – but also because we have fewer staff, nurses and doctors available to care for these children.”

