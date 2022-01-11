ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Number of COVID-19 Cases Among Young Children on the Rise Amid Omicron Surge

By Rory Devine
NBC San Diego
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 is at its highest rate since the start of the pandemic, according to the California Department of Public Health. At Rady Children’s Hospital, the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 more than tripled in just the...

Chronicle

COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Cases on the Rise Amid Unprecedented Surge, State Says

COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases have increased in Washington state, the Department of Health says, but vaccines continue to provide protection. Breakthrough cases recently increased 43%, according to a Thursday news release. The state counts a breakthrough case if a person tests positive for COVID-19 via a PCR or antigen test and has received their final vaccine dose over two weeks prior.
WASHINGTON STATE
goldrushcam.com

Amid Omicron Variant Surge, California Children’s Hospital Association Urges Families to Fully Vaccinate Eligible Children, Adults Against COVID-19

January 10, 2022 - Sacramento, CA – With the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) releasing updated data showing a nearly 100% increase in new pediatric hospital admissions from the previous week, the California Children’s Hospital Association (CCHA) is urging families to fully vaccinate all eligible children and adults against COVID-19. “California’s children’s hospitals are designed to care for some of the state’s most vulnerable children, whether they’re suffering from respiratory viruses, asthma attacks or cancer, and we perform everything from routine procedures to pediatric organ transplants and cardiac surgery,” said CCHA President and CEO Ann-Louise Kuhns. “Unfortunately, like hospitals across the country, the surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant is straining our hospitals not only because we have more highly infectious COVID-19 patients to treat – but also because we have fewer staff, nurses and doctors available to care for these children.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Covid#Omicron#Influenza#Rady Children S Hospital
NBC San Diego

CDC Director Says Covid Cases on Cruise Ships Surged 30-Fold in Two Weeks

Cruise ships have seen a 30-fold increase in positive Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a Senate hearing Tuesday. The stark increase in cases comes after the agency warned against cruise ship travel, regardless of passengers' vaccination status. Ships operating in U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHNT-TV

ADPH: COVID-19 Cases Rising Among Kids

The state of Alabama is seeing record high COVID-19 case counts and not just in adults. The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 9,266 cases of COVID-19 among Alabamians – and that was just in one day: Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC San Diego

COVID-19 Treatment Pills and More Relief Hit Pharmacy Shelves in San Diego

Outpatient treatments for people with COVID-19 are now available and on the shelves of several San Diego County pharmacies. While supplies are limited, they're the latest step in relieving overburdened healthcare systems. Antiviral medications are the promise those likely to be severely affected by the virus have been waiting for. They are not a vaccine replacement, but like the vaccines, they are designed to keep patients from dying and out of the hospital.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

LA County COVID Patient Numbers Inch Upward; 27 More Deaths Reported

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals inched upward again Monday, reaching a level nearly six times higher than the number just one month ago. Another 27 virus-related deaths were also reported Monday, lifting the county’s overall death toll from throughout the pandemic to 28,086. The county reported nearly 120 deaths over the weekend. The county Department of Public Health confirmed another 31,576 new COVID infections, a number that is likely low due to delays in weekend reporting by testing labs. To date, the county has confirmed 2,289,045 cases since the pandemic began. According to state...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser Members Given Less Than Recommended Dose of Pfizer COVID Vaccine At Walnut Creek Facility

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Kaiser Permanente has alerted nearly 4,000 of its members who received a Pfizer COVID vaccine at its Walnut Creek Medical Center that they may have received less than a full dose. The HMO has sent notices to those members this month offering appointments for another dose if they want one. The shots were given between October 25 and December 10 and Kaiser said the dose was “slightly less than the recommended dose of vaccine,” between 0.01 to 0.04 ml less than the recommended 0.30 ml dose. Kaiser said that after consulting with experts and reviewing guidelines from...
WALNUT CREEK, CA

