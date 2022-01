Spider-Man: No Way Home swung into theaters last month, and brought a mind-blowing and record-breaking addition to the world of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. The film also provided a bit of an indication of where the franchise is headed in 2022, with its final post-credits scene being a teaser trailer for the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The upcoming sequel will take Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange into a whole new territory, and it's safe to say that fans are excited for what the Sam Raimi-helmed film will bring. In a recent interview with Deadline, Cumberbatch broke his silence on the reaction to the trailer, as well as to his role in No Way Home.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO