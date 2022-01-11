Niwa annual climate summary: Aotearoa continues warming trend with 2021 topping record

The FBI revealed that a notebook found with the remains of Brian Laundrie "contained written statements claiming responsibility" for Gabby Petito's death. The FBI said it is officially closing its investigation.
The threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent NATO countries scrambling to provide military support to Kyiv. In recent weeks, Spain, France, Estonia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. among others have provided varying kinds of military support to Ukraine in anticipation of Russian aggression. NATO is under...
Adele apologized to fans in a video on Thursday, announcing she is postponing her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency due to COVID-related issues with her crew. All of the shows will be rescheduled, but the singer says she needs more time. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the singer told fans.Jan. 21, 2022.
Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
A federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked President Biden 's mandate for federal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the latest blow to the White House's vaccination efforts. Judge Jeffrey Brown, who was appointed by former President Trump , wrote that the order exceeded the president's authority. The...
There's been a surge of threats against government officials over the last year related to the pandemic and the 2020 election. The latest involves a Texas man who the Justice Department says threatened to kill top government officials in Georgia. Jeff Pegues has the details.
NEW YORK (AP) — Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the omicron variant, at least among people who received booster shots. They are the first large U.S. studies to look at vaccine protection against omicron, health officials said. The papers echo...
(CNN) — As the Roe v. Wade ruling celebrates its 49th anniversary on Saturday, the vast majority of abortions have been outlawed for nearly five months in the second most populous state in the country. The way the Supreme Court has handled Texas' ban on abortions after six weeks...
News of rock and roll singer Meat Loaf’s death at age 74 was a shock that caught many by surprise. As the Broadway performer and "Bat Out of Hell" crooner receives a much-deserved send-off from a who’s who of Hollywood and showbiz, one part of the late "Hair" star's life – his nickname Meat Loaf – seemingly remains obscure.
