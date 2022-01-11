High-Fashion Retail bags

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn-based art collective MSCHF has announced the launch of a new collection of high-end retail shopping bags called 'ONLYBAGS.' The collection has been released alongside 'Drop #67,' the brand's new line of...

Harper's Bazaar

Rihanna Nails High-Low Fashion by Pairing Prada Heels with a Sweat Suit

A cold winter might pose a fashion barrier to the less imaginative, but Rihanna isn't letting the chill stop her from having fun through clothes. On Monday, the fashion and beauty mogul was spotted on a Nobu dinner date with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in West Hollywood. For the outing, Rihanna went the high-low fashion route, pairing a baggy gray sweat suit with Prada's brushed leather slingback pumps in white. The shoes are a refresh of a '90s-era design from the Italian fashion house's archives. They maintain the original heeled silhouette, but add a sporty feminine aesthetic by featuring a rubber shell sole, padded leather detailing, and a screen-printed iteration of the brand's classic triangle logo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

3D-Printed Leather Handbags

ROCIO and the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) operated by the University of Strathclyde developed a unique new eco-leather bag with 3D printing. The ROCIO handbag has a signature shape and it's usually constructed out of Acacia wood, but for the purposes of testing out a sustainable 3D printing technique, the collaborating partners created a fully structured leather handbag.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Revitalizing Celebrity-Branded Cosmetics

Juice Beauty cosmetics partnered with actress Kate Hudson, marking the celebrity's first step into the beauty industry. The celebrity introduces revitalizing products to help improve the complexion through the new Kate Hudson Juice Beauty line. Kate Hudson is an advocate for clean beauty and a balanced lifestyle. These principles are...
MAKEUP
ClickOnDetroit.com

Briarwood Mall welcomes plus size fashion retailer Torrid to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – There is now a store at Briarwood Mall just for those in need of fashionable plus-sized clothing. On Monday, trendy retailer Torrid opened the doors to its new Ann Arbor location, which features women’s clothing in sizes 10-30, plus-size undergarments and accessories. The brand’s...
ANN ARBOR, MI
TrendHunter.com

Hybridized Suede Hiking Boots

Italian footwear brand ROA has announced the launch of its first-ever online webstore, which will coincide with the release of the Katharina, the brand's newest hiking boot model. Since its launch in 2015, ROA has released a wide range of highly-coveted footwear. However, the brand's offerings have only been available...
APPAREL
SPY

These Are the Best Affordable Dress Shirt Brands for $100 or Less

When it comes to looking professional, men flock to throw on their best-tailored suit. And while your blazer, shoes, or tie may typically receive all of the attention, it’s the dress shirt that is the true star of the show.  A dress shirt can take one of your simple outfits and make it feel new and refreshed. For instance, instead of pairing the traditional white button-down shirt with your go-to suit, opt for a colorful top to offset the ensemble. As a guy, it’s valuable to have an assortment of different dress shirts in your wardrobe. It allows you to mix...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

These European Fashion Retailers Will Have the Strongest Recovery in 2022

European fashion retailers and apparel firms focused on e-tail, luxury and sportswear will see strong earnings recovery in 2022. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
womanaroundtown.com

Making High Fashion Affordable: Minis Are Back Spring/Summer 2022

High style may be too expensive in runway form but this is one area where trickle down is ceaseless. Right: Ivy Sccopneck Dress by A.L.C.:Knit dress with military-inspired goldtone buttons, with subtle puff-sleeves and side flap pockets.Font patch pockets 64% polyester/24% viscose/7% cotton/5% elastane. Only small sizes left $495.00. Ruffle...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Highly Luxurious Iconic Bags

Dior's luxurious iconic bag is a compact accessory that elevates the aesthetic of the most elegant of outfits. The high fashion house was "inspired by the emblematic address" and perfectly embodied its own iconic codes into this silhouette. Titled the '30 Montaigne Bag,' the exterior is expertly crafted in blue Dior Oblique jacquard, contributing to a highly elegant and modern look. The clasp itself is inspired by the seal of the Christian Dior perfume bottle—it boasts "an antique gold-finish metal 'CD' clasp. The luxurious iconic bag also has small details that make it very special. For example, the '30 MONTAIGNE' signature is embossed on the back. The piece also boasts an adjustable leather shoulder strap, a back pocket, an interior zip pocket, and a phone pocket. The piece was expertly made in Italy.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Lunar New Year Cosmetics

The House of Dior is bringing in the Lunar New Year with the ‘Lunar New Year Rouge Dior Gift Set.’ The inspiration for the packaging and shade selection for this kit comes from the celebration of the Year of the Tiger. According to the description, the set comes “in a fabric case with a revisited Toile de Jouy pattern inspired by 18th-century textile archives,” which features delicate-looking flowers next to a powerful tiger.
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Vegan Shine-Focused Hair Products

Alo is a vegan wellness and beauty brand. The brand recently launched two new hair care products to its botanical-based Glow System collection. The collection now includes the Shine Shampoo and Conditioner, which aims to promote shiny and healthy-looking hair. Shine Shampoo benefits from amla berry, the key ingredient in...
HAIR CARE
TrendHunter.com

Apple-Infused Concealers

When KVD Vegan Beauty's Good Apple Foundation launched, it quickly went viral on TikTok for its full-coverage formula and ability to melt into the skin and create a healthy-looking base—and now the cruelty-free cosmetics brand is launching Good Apple Concealer. The full-coverage concealer is lightweight and long-wearing and it...
MAKEUP
The Independent

Fashion shoppers return to M&S as retailer hails ‘strong’ Christmas

Shoppers have continued to return to Marks & Spencer (M&S) for fashion and homeware as the retail giant hailed a “strong” Christmas.Bosses at the high street stalwart said the transformation plan it launched in 2020 is leading to better results as the group posted a jump in sales for the past three months.It revealed on Thursday morning that group sales rose by 8.6% to £3.27 billion over the 13 weeks to January 1, compared with pre-pandemic levels.M&S said growth was driven by its food business but highlighted that its clothing and home operation – which has been the retailer’s problem...
RETAIL
TrendHunter.com

Eye Cream Capsules

Korean skincare brand BLESSED MOON is expanding into global markets with its new eye kit. The brand's Vita Kit product line includes an Eye Kit that shares eye cream in capsule containers to improve the stability of effective ingredients like fresh vitamins, which are difficult to work with due to their stability.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Ready-to-Wear Fragrance Lines

JACOB's ready-to-wear fragrance line just launched, with three timeless scents—Classique, Joie de Vivre, and Very Chic. The Classique scent is a staple, "like a white shirt." The formula is powerfully infused with a sparkling pink peppercorn, a touch of citrus, and a "delicate bouquet of peony petals and wisteria blooms." This timeless elegance is ideal for the everyday. The Joie de Vivre scent is playful and fun, for a flirty and fresh experience, and great for hot days and trips away. It combines passion fruit and pineapple, along with "iridescent freesia petals," wood, and musk. The Very Chic, on the other hand, is intoxicating and bewitching. Combining tangerine, exotic mango, sweet amethyst plum, and intense vanilla, this variation is ideal for special occasions and wintertime.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Makeup Subscription Cards

Neen Beauty is a first-of-its-kind makeup line from industry veteran Jeanine Lobell (the founder of Stila) and it offers a new way for consumers to discover and play with makeup. The first-ever makeup subscription card is delivered to members on a monthly basis and it provides five makeup swatches and five looks. With QR codes, the cards link to easy-to-follow tutorials that provide practical ways to use the included products.
MAKEUP
Vice

Balenciaga x Yeezy Gap, Pradidas and Dior gym bags: What’s in Fashion

Your one-stop-shop for this week's fashion news to know. We know it’s been a tough week for you. We know you’re trying your best to keep those resolutions. We know it’s been exhausting catching up on the tornado of emails that have swept through your inbox. We know you’re probably still nursing a hangover from last Friday. Which is why we’re easing you into 2022 with a delightful summary of the need-to-know fashion stories to put you in good stead for entering the new year. Don’t worry, none of them require too much effort — in fact, you can think of them as a remedial indulgence to cap off your week from hell. We’ve got you covered, just sit back and relax and take a breath of crisp January air. Here’s what’s in fashion.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

K-Way windbreaker brand taps hip new market with R&D line

K-way, the Franco-Italian brand synonymous with windbreaker, is stepping into luxury fashion with its first live runway show ever on the closing day of Milan Fashion Week. The Milan-based brand has been edging into the space with collaborations for such fashion houses as Fendi and YSL, DSquard2 and Comme des Garcons But it is also seeking its own profile in the streetwear/sportswear scene under designer Monica Gamerboni. The combined men’s and women’s collection for next fall and winter that was shown Monday uses high-end materials — including upcycled sheepskin treated and colored — for vibrant jackets and trousers...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
inputmag.com

MSCHF is reselling designer shopping bags as its latest prank on fashion

MSCHF, per its name, is back with more ludicrous products. For its 67th drop, the Brooklyn-based brand has prepared a collection of “ONLYBAGS,” offering everyone a small taste of retail therapy. The capsule includes 12 retail shopping bags, sans merchandise, from designer brands like Fendi, Hermès, Burberry, and...
APPAREL

