More Canadians murdered in Mexico over past six years than anywhere else abroad

 16 days ago

Related
AFP

Mexico urged to do more to protect journalists after murders

The murders of two journalists in the Mexican border city of Tijuana in less than a week have triggered calls for the government to step up protection of media workers. "We call on Mexican authorities to strengthen the protection of journalists, in particular, to take further steps to prevent attacks on them, including by tackling threats and slurs aimed at them," said Guterres's spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

26-Year-Old Woman Sentenced to Death Over WhatsApp Messages

A woman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan was sentenced to death over allegedly blasphemous messages and images retrieved from her WhatsApp conversations with a man whose unwanted advances she earlier rejected. The accused, 26-year-old Aneeqa Ateeq, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with sharing images and a status deemed disrespectful to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
natureworldnews.com

2 Dead as 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake and Aftershocks Hit Area near Les Cayes in Haiti

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake followed by a series of aftershocks in the southwest part of Haiti and west of the capital city of Port-au-Prince, on Monday. The US Geological Survey stated the earthquake, which were followed by aftershocks ranging between 4.4 and 5.1 magnitudes, occurred near the city of Les Cayes, Nippes District, located about 200 kilometers (124 miles) west of the capital. The first quake at 08:16 a.m. was followed by the aftershocks nearly an hour later.
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheConversationCanada

The pandemic exposed the vulnerability of international students in Canada

When the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, students in Canadian universities and colleges faced many challenges. Classes moved online, students were asked to leave campus residences and many students lost jobs or faced reduced work hours. While some domestic students could return home, many international students could not go back to their home countries, either because of the cost or because of border restrictions. Roommates in shared dwellings struggled to adhere to proper social distancing measures. Media reports suggested the pandemic had made international students more vulnerable to adverse events and had posed unique challenges for them. In fall...
EDUCATION
biospace.com

COVID-19 Brief: Omicron Mutating, Lasting Longer and Killing Faster

As Omicron continues to dominate globally, research is coming in every day on this highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2. Take a look. A Subvariant of Omicron ID’ed in Washington State and Houston. Two cases of a subvariant of the Omicron variant have been identified in Washington state. It appears...
SCIENCE
TravelNoire

Maria del Valle: The Black Woman Considered 'The Mother Of The Homeland' In Argentina

As we reported in June 2021, Black people in Argentina have been treated as an invisible minority for a very long time. Portrayed as the whitest country in Latin America, the saying “Aqui no hay negros”—There are no Blacks here—has been very popular among Argentine citizens. Ironically, the key person in the fight for independence of Argentina in the 19th century was María Remedios del Valle, a Black Argentine woman.
WORLD
riviera-maya-news.com

SRE announces new consul appointments for Mexico abroad

Mexico City, Mexico — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced several new consul appointments. On Monday, the SRE reported that former PRI governor of Sonora, Claudia Pavlovich, was appointed Mexican consul in Barcelona, while Carlos Miguel Aysa, former governor of Campeche, was appointed Mexican ambassador to the Dominican Republic.
AMERICAS
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
IMMIGRATION
houstonianonline.com

Less than usual death for the first time in six months | abroad

At the end of 2021, there was no longer any increase in deaths for the first time in months. This is what it’s called when more people die than can be explained by the usual fluctuations in death rates. This development continued, resulting in a significantly lower death rate last week. An estimated 3,250 people died, more than 100 fewer than expected.
WORLD
Telegraph

Land of Smiles? Thailand may have more face masks laws than anywhere on the planet

Thailand is justifiably known as the Land of Smiles, yet now the 70 million friendly faces of this picturesque nation are constantly hidden due to its strict face mask laws. This popular Asian destination has endured a stop-start reopening to tourists. Having relaxed its hotel quarantine from 14 nights down to just one, its borders were closed again following the emergence of omicron. But now its Test & Go regime is back, with vaccinated overseas travellers once again welcome – so long as they return negative results on days 1 and 5.
PUBLIC HEALTH

