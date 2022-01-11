National champs! Georgia overcomes Alabama for 1st title since 1980 season

2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Kelee Ringo #5 of the Georgia Bulldogs carries the ball after an interception for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The streak is broken.

In any other game, it would have just been Georgia’s seven-game losing streak to Alabama that ended. But on Monday night in Indianapolis, the Dawgs snapped a much more important streak: their four-decades-long championship drought.

Georgia defeated Alabama to win its first national championship since the 1980 season. Two touchdowns and a pick six in the fourth quarter charged the Dawgs to a 33-18 win.

Fans can always count on Georgia and Alabama to come down to the wire when the two teams play in the national championship game.

Monday night was no exception, but unlike the heartbreak the team experienced in 2018, the Dawgs finally know what it’s like to be national champions.

Former walk-on and now starting quarterback Stetson Bennett was named the MVP.

The Georgia defense has been one of the top in the country all season minus the SEC Championship in Atlanta last month. However, the Dawgs showed how much they learned from mistakes in that game.

The defensive line came up with goal line stands and blocked field goal accounts. The secondary took advantage of poor throws from Alabama’s Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

Offensively, Georgia struggled at times to find a rhythm but made a few plays count when they needed it the most.

After the first half ended with five combined field goals, James Cook burst down the sidelines to set up Zamir White for the first touchdown of the game.

Things went almost went south for Georgia after a controversial call with 11:30 to play. Instead of incomplete pass or intentional grounding, a pass by Stetson Bennett was ruled a fumble and recovery by Alabama.

The Tide retook the lead after the turnover, but Bennett recovered and connected with Adonai Mitchell for the go-ahead touchdown. Brock Bowers added another late in the fourth to seal the win.

©2022 Cox Media Group