Criminal Minds had an all-time run on CBS for many, many years. One of the reasons the show worked for so long started at the top — Agent Hotch. Hotch was the quiet, thoughtful leader of the BAU for many seasons after Gideon left. He was a serious character to be sure, but he cared about his team and their families and who they were in the field. However, there was always one character, his boss, actually, that was never a fan of Aaron Hotchner. She wanted him gone and that was Erin Strauss. Fans, though, are still puzzled why this one character hated Hotch.

TV SERIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO