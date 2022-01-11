ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo City Council swear in councilman-elect facing pending felony charges

By Shelby Filangi
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GrR9f_0diDOR2s00

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- During the Pueblo City Council meeting Monday evening, councilman-elect Vincente Martinez Ortega was sworn in despite the fact that a recent felony charge is still pending.

Since his election in November , Martinez Ortega was charged with felony criminal mischief for alleged damage to city property. According to a criminal complaint filed by the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Martinez Ortega is accused of causing between $1,000 and $5,000 worth of damage to the Christopher Columbus statue in Pueblo.

Last week , Martinez Ortega tried to plea down to a misdemeanor, but a court issued a continuance to January 19 after a disagreement over probation terms.

During Monday's meeting, the council voted to elect a new president and vice-president. In a 4-3 secret ballot vote, Heather Graham was elected as the new City Council President. Larry Atencio was elected as City Council Vice-President in a 4-3 secret ballot vote.

The post Pueblo City Council swear in councilman-elect facing pending felony charges appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 15

Betty Kramer
4d ago

This is ridiculous! He got in trouble for destruction of city property, a felony charge. Now he is going to destroy our city.

Reply
2
Susan Kahre Martin
5d ago

this is ridiculous, he should of not been sworn in! rules for us, but not me!!! criminals are being rewarded for crimes...

Reply
2
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Darryl Glenn announces run for Colorado Springs mayor in 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Darryl Glenn, a former Colorado Springs councilman and El Paso County commissioner, announced on Sunday he plans to run for mayor of Colorado Springs next year. The retired Air Force Lt. Colonel is calling it a grassroots campaign and in his press release says "we've entered into historic times." Glenn laid The post Darryl Glenn announces run for Colorado Springs mayor in 2023 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police Homeless Outreach Team: Inside the effort to curb illegal camps

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department has a six-officer team designed to enforce city ordinances and offer resources to those experiencing homelessness inside city limits. Monday, a KRDO crew had to chance to ride along with the Homeless Outreach Team. The team's leader, Sergeant Olav Chaney, estimates there are 300 to The post Colorado Springs Police Homeless Outreach Team: Inside the effort to curb illegal camps appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Democrats introduce House resolution calling on federal government to protect voter rights

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Democrats in the Colorado House Chamber introduced a new resolution on Friday to urge the federal government to pass legislation aimed at protecting the rights of voters.  The two primary sponsors of the House resolution include Kerry Tipper, a Democrat from Jefferson County, and Tony Exum, a Democrat from The post Colorado Democrats introduce House resolution calling on federal government to protect voter rights appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs police accountability board seeks new volunteers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The citizen board tasked with holding Colorado Springs police officers accountable is searching for three new volunteers. During the first recruitment for volunteers, the Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission (LETAC) received roughly 800 applications. Colorado Springs City Council welcomed the inaugural 11 members in September of 2020. Three volunteers The post Colorado Springs police accountability board seeks new volunteers appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pueblo, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Pueblo, CO
Government
KRDO News Channel 13

Hurricane Ida evacuee family in Colorado Springs still seeks long-term housing four months after arriving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A family of 17 relatives from New Orleans continues to face challenges four months after losing everything in Hurricane Ida and arriving here hoping to start their lives over. KRDO Tricellea Washington, the family matriarch, said that some of the family is living at Family Promise, a former motel converted The post Hurricane Ida evacuee family in Colorado Springs still seeks long-term housing four months after arriving appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

New bill would require Colorado schools to publicly post all curriculum

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A bill recently introduced in the Colorado House by Assistant Minority Leader Representative Tim Geitner would require public education entities to provide easily accessible information to the public, and allow schools to adopt policies regarding teaching "controversial issues." Colorado House Republicans say if passed, House Bill 22-1066 would improve The post New bill would require Colorado schools to publicly post all curriculum appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Richard Skorman endorses two candidates to replace him on Colorado Springs City Council in controversial selection process

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Recently-resigned and longtime District 3 city councilman Richard Skorman has spoken out on social media regarding his potential successor ahead of a second special meeting this week to appoint his replacement. KRDO On Thursday morning, Skorman confirmed that he posted a letter to his constituents on the Nextdoor app Wednesday The post Richard Skorman endorses two candidates to replace him on Colorado Springs City Council in controversial selection process appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Attorney General tells two Colorado Springs testing sites to cease and desist

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- After a week long investigation by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, two Colorado Springs testing sites, operated by Macagain Corp, are being told to close. Weiser's office found Macagain was, "violating state public health orders that require entities performing COVID-19 testing in The post Colorado Attorney General tells two Colorado Springs testing sites to cease and desist appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Graham
Person
Christopher Columbus
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo School District 70 sees sharp jump in COVID cases, modifies contract tracing

PUEBLO COUNTY, (KRDO) -- According to data from Pueblo School District 70, the amount of positive COVID-19 cases in its schools has doubled in the last week. On January 7, D70 reported 157 positive cases for students and 33 for their staff. Friday, D70 is reporting 400 positive cases for their students and 81 for The post Pueblo School District 70 sees sharp jump in COVID cases, modifies contract tracing appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak region leaders say 2022 legislative priorities are repeated and rising crime

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County and Colorado Springs elected leaders are calling for a reversal of laws in 2022 that they believe contribute to a higher crime rate. Those state laws passed over the last few years and are part of an effort to reduce jail and prison populations. "We all need The post Pikes Peak region leaders say 2022 legislative priorities are repeated and rising crime appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Attorney General files complaint against El Paso County GOP for failure to properly report donations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Attorney General's Office has filed a complaint against the El Paso County Republican Central Committee after officials discovered around $13,000 in fundraising donations weren't accurately reported last year. The donations in question are from the El Paso County Republican Lincoln Day dinner event on August 6, 2021, where The post Attorney General files complaint against El Paso County GOP for failure to properly report donations appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs City Council changes mind about District 3 vacancy after long meeting, public comment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Stephannie Fortune, the City Council's favorite to fill the vacancy left by outgoing Richard Skorman, will not get that seat. For now, at least. KRDO After an early Monday morning special meeting that lasted 2-1/2 hours and had nearly 100 people in the audience, the Council deadlocked on a 4-4 The post Colorado Springs City Council changes mind about District 3 vacancy after long meeting, public comment appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felony Charges#Pueblo City Council
KRDO News Channel 13

Former Pueblo homeless man using soap to help other homeless people

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Soap has become a bigger deal that it used to be, with various stores selling it exclusively; and a man who was once homeless is now using soap to give back to his community. KRDO Brad Higgins said that he became homeless after going through a divorce, and became partners with The post Former Pueblo homeless man using soap to help other homeless people appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

January brings awareness to human trafficking

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Experts say there are about 400,000 victims of human trafficking in the United States right now, and Colorado is no exception. Governor Jared Polis has proclaimed January 11th as Human Trafficking Awareness Day in Colorado.  Polis says it's just one way to bring more visibility to a growing problem in The post January brings awareness to human trafficking appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Battle for vacant Colorado Springs city council seat heats up before final vote Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In less than three days, the battle over who will take District 3 Colorado Springs City Council member Richard Skorman's soon-to-be-vacant seat on the Colorado Springs City Council is far from over. On Dec. 18th an informal council vote during a work session came down in favor of local political The post Battle for vacant Colorado Springs city council seat heats up before final vote Monday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim found in Marshall Fire burn area in Boulder County identified

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Boulder County Coroner's Office identified the partial remains found earlier this week in the Marshall Fire burn area as 69-year-old Robert Sharpe. According to the Coroner's Office, DNA analysis and scene circumstances were used to identify Sharpe. The official cause and manner of death are still under investigation. The post Victim found in Marshall Fire burn area in Boulder County identified appeared first on KRDO.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy