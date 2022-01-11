Pueblo City Council swear in councilman-elect facing pending felony charges

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- During the Pueblo City Council meeting Monday evening, councilman-elect Vincente Martinez Ortega was sworn in despite the fact that a recent felony charge is still pending.

Since his election in November , Martinez Ortega was charged with felony criminal mischief for alleged damage to city property. According to a criminal complaint filed by the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Martinez Ortega is accused of causing between $1,000 and $5,000 worth of damage to the Christopher Columbus statue in Pueblo.

Last week , Martinez Ortega tried to plea down to a misdemeanor, but a court issued a continuance to January 19 after a disagreement over probation terms.

During Monday's meeting, the council voted to elect a new president and vice-president. In a 4-3 secret ballot vote, Heather Graham was elected as the new City Council President. Larry Atencio was elected as City Council Vice-President in a 4-3 secret ballot vote.

