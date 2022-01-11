ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

500 in Tokyo hurt as ice covers sidewalks, streets

albuquerqueexpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese authorities have reported that more than 500 people in the capital Tokyo were treated at hospitals on January 6 and 7 after falling due to ice and snow on streets and sidewalks. Police also said that 77 traffic accidents resulting in injuries had occurred in Tokyo due to...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Japan school students taking their university entrance exam wounded in knife attack

Three people were stabbed outside Tokyo University during the first day of the entrance examinations across Japan on Saturday.Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a 17-year-old from Nagoya at the scene and allegedly recovered a blood-stained kitchen knife from him. Some 530,000 students are due to take the nationwide tests over two days at venues across the country.Police said the attacks began at around 8.30am local time. A 72–year-old man from Tokyo and two 18-year-olds from nearby Chiba prefecture, who were on their way to the examination hall, were injured. None of them knew the suspect, police said.The Asahi newspaper quoted an...
EDUCATION
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
The US Sun

Tsunami hits California with waves up to 4ft as Australia and Japan put on evacuation alert after Tonga volcano eruption

A TSUNAMI has slammed California with huge 4ft waves amid evacuation alerts in the US, Japan and Australia after a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga. It comes as waves of 2.7ft swept through the streets of the Pacific nation as locals scrambled to higher ground after the "violent" eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Tokyo#Traffic Accident#Weather#Japanese#Central Tokyo#The Tokyo Fire Department#All Nippon Airways
BBC

Tonga volcano: Video shows eruption day before tsunami

Watch this dramatic footage from the Tonga Geological Society that shows the underwater Pacific volcano erupting on Friday - one day before it triggered a tsunami. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai erupted for days, covering the Pacific islands in ash, cutting power and severing communications.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Huge Tonga volcanic eruption felt around the world

The massive underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga was so powerful it was recorded around the world and triggered a tsunami that flooded Pacific coastlines from Japan to the United States, scientists said Sunday. The Fife weather station in Scotland tweeted it was "just incredible to think of the power that can send a shockwave around the world" after the eruptions produced a jump in its air pressure graph.
ALASKA STATE
AFP

Volcano triggers Tonga tsunami, alerts from Japan to US

An underwater volcano in the South Pacific erupted Saturday with a stunning blast, sending tsunami waves onto nearby Tonga and to the north in Japan, with warnings of dangerous ocean surges issued as far away as the US West Coast. Dramatic satellite images showed the long, rumbling eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai send a huge mushroom of smoke and ash into the air and a shockwave across the surrounding waters. A tsunami wave measuring 1.2 metres (four feet) was observed in Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa, according to Australia's Bureau of Meteorology. The Japan Meteorological Agency said tsunami reached that country's Pacific coast, too, with waves as high as three meters (11 feet) possible.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
albuquerqueexpress.com

After long interval, North Korean freight train arrives in China

Beijing [China], January 16 (ANI): A North Korean freight train arrived in China's border city of Dandong on Sunday following a long pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the resumption of full-fledged trade between the two countries still remains uncertain, a media report said. A freight train from North...
TRAFFIC
AFP

Travel woes as winter storm blankets eastern US and Canada

A major winter storm blanketed a swathe of North America in snow Monday as it sliced up the US east coast into Canada, disrupting travel and cutting power to thousands of homes. Many Americans who had been without electricity -- about 120,000 of them Monday afternoon -- seemed to be back online by the evening, according to the website PowerOutage.us. The biggest concentration of outages came in the mid-Atlantic state of West Virginia and the southeastern states of North and South Carolina and Georgia. More than 1,700 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled by Monday evening, in addition to the 3,000 the day before, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. Large parts of the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario remained under winter storm or blizzard warnings, according to a Canadian government website.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Tsunami alert issued for US west coast and Alaska after huge underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga

US officials have issued a tsunami alert for the west coast after a gigantic underwater volcano erupted near Tonga, sending large currents surging across the Pacific Ocean.The US National Tsunami Warning Center sent out an advisory for the entire west coast including the states of California, Oregon and Washington, as well as Alaska.The alert warned locals to get out of the water and stay away from waterfronts, beaches, harbours, marinas and other coastal areas. Boat operators were told to get their boats at least 180 feet up onto dry land.“Do not go to the shore to observe the tsunami,”...
ENVIRONMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

Ocean temperatures are at record levels, with major consequences

The world witnessed record-breaking climate and weather disasters in 2021, from destructive flash floods that swept through mountain towns in Europe and inundated subway systems in China and the U.S., to heat waves and wildfires. Typhoon Rai killed over 400 people in the Philippines; Hurricane Ida caused an estimated US$74 billion in damage in the U.S.
ENVIRONMENT
104.1 WIKY

Heavy rains hurt some Brazil coffee fields – but that’s better than ice

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Severe rains have flooded coffee fields and other crops in central eastern areas in Brazil, the latest in a climate roller-coaster for the nation’s agricultural regions that has included devastating frosts and droughts. The rains are more than four times the norm for...
AGRICULTURE
albuquerqueexpress.com

China is ready to spring military surprises

Hong Kong, January 17 (ANI): Many are alarmed by China's growing military ambitions, with heated tensions in places like the East China Sea, South China Sea, near Taiwan and the Indian border. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has benefitted greatly from a deluge of cash and copious amounts of cutting-edge equipment being added to its inventory.
MILITARY
AFP

'Extensive damage' in tsunami-struck Tonga

Aid agencies reported "extensive damage" in the Pacific island nation of Tonga on Tuesday following a massive underwater volcanic blast and tsunami, as the first death from the disaster was confirmed. Early indications of the scale of the crisis on the virtually cut-off island kingdom were emerging through patchy satellite phone contact with Tonga, surveillance flights and satellite images, three days after the volcanic eruption. The body of a British woman swept away by the tsunami had been found, her family said. At least one other person in Tonga was reported missing. Australia and New Zealand, which scrambled Orion reconnaissance plane flights over Tonga the previous day, readied aid ships for deployment to Tonga.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy