‘Ordinary Joe’: Shane & Hannah Burcaw on Their Big TV Cameo

According to Variety, Chris Noth's final cameo has been cut from the season final of And Just Like That. The move reportedly comes after numerous sexual assault allegations were made against Noth. The scene was set to be a fantasy element in which Big returns to Carrie while she is...
Is a second Ordinary Joe marriage in trouble? When the NBC drama returns with a new episode on Monday (at 10/9c), Nurse Joe finds himself rushing to make three dozen adaptive pants alongside Kinsley, the aide he hired to help with son Christopher’s care while his wife Jenny is pursuing her law degree out of state.
It turns out Kinsley is a bit of an entrepreneur who pre-sold the zippered garment to her caretaker friends. In the above exclusive sneak peek, she and Joe enlist his mom, Eric and Amy to help with the massive project, and Kinsley sure feels right...
Did Gwen's old flame complicate her current relationship?. On Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 10, Gwen attended a school chorus that pushed her towards an old face. Meanwhile, Cop Joe and Amy pushed each other to confront some hard truths about their relationship. Elsewhere, Music Joe's world was rocked to...
NBC‘s Ordinary Joe: Season 1, Episode 11: Calling an Audible TV show trailer has been released. Ordinary Joe stars James Wolk, Natalie Martinez, Elizabeth Lail, Charlie Barnett, David Warshofsky, Adam Rodriguez, Anne Ramsay, John Gluck, Sarah Charipar, Curtis Edward Jackson, Jack Coleman, Gabrielle Byndloss, Brandon Sutton, and Christine Adams.
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1, Episode 10 of Ordinary Joe, “Snow Globe.”]. Ordinary Joe is officially back after signing off right before Thanksgiving, and the drama’s at an all-time high for Joe Kimbreau (James Wolk) and his many lives. While the latest installment,...
When Jason Burkey got the audition for the role of Darren on Ordinary Joe, he wasn’t quite sure what he was getting himself into. He was told the character was “married to Jenny in one of the storylines,” without being told exactly what that meant. “When you...
The numbers for Thursday night are in, and it was a good night for CBS. Young Sheldon returned with 7.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, posting a season high in total viewers. In fact, all of the CBS shows on the night managed season highs in total viewers. B...
A revival of “Joe Millionaire,” “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” (7 p.m., Fox) follows a bevy of beauties as they “date” two Joes, not knowing which one is wealthy. It’s hard to quite appreciate how goofy and popular the original “Joe” was back...
The tenth episode of NBC’s drama series ‘Ordinary Joe,’ ‘Snow Globe,’ follows the three alternate lives of Joe Kimbreau and the complications that arise in each of them. From Amy’s startling revelation to Gwen’s adorable acquaintance from the past, the episode offers astounding details about the lives of the principal characters. Meanwhile, Officer Joe and Musician Joe confront their past in life-altering ways.
HOUSTON – Richmond elementary student Ava Torres is only 10 years old but has already built an impressive acting resume in films and TV. The talented child actress chatted with Houston Life ahead of her appearance on NBC’s drama series ‘Ordinary Joe’ where she plays the recurring role of ‘Misty.’
From one angle, Apple TV+’s The Afterparty feels like a glorified storytelling exercise: It’s a murder mystery that unfolds over eight episodes, each styled in a different genre to match the perspective of a different character. From another, it’s just a good time — a half-hour-ish comedy that plays with familiar TV and movie tropes, without taking any of them, or itself, too seriously. As its characters will keep reminding you, it all depends on how you look at it.
The story begins, of course, with a death. 30something pop star Xavier (Dave Franco) has been dashed against the rocks below...
Bob Saget was best known for playing lovable TV dad Danny Tanner on Full House and again, years later, on Fuller House, but the actor and comedian filled a number of other great roles. Whether he was just being himself onscreen or playing a version of himself, Saget never disappoints....
Two classic canceled shows are getting the reboot treatment – Quantum Leap and Degrassi are both set to return to our screens. A sequel series to sci-fi classic Quantum Leap is in the works at Peacock, while HBO Max is rebooting teen drama Degrassi. We know a little bit...
Animation fans were pretty upset in December when it was revealed that a beloved series was recasting most of its characters. The show in question is Hazbin Hotel, a fan-favorite (and very adult) YouTube show that is set to transition to a television network or streamer with the help of A24. While A24 nor series creator VivziePop have announced the home for the full iteration of the series, several cast members from the show's pilot were either not invited back or could not come to an agreed contract for the full series.
A handful of Impractical Jokers episodes have reportedly been removed from TruTV's website and HBO Max. The changes came following original cast member Joe Gatto's decision to leave the show to focus on his family at the start of the new year. Gatto is a co-founder of The Tenderloins, alongside his fellow Impractical Jokers co-stars Brian Quinn, James Murray, and Sal Vulcano.
Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has announced plans to release her own songs in 2022, following the queen of YouTube’s cameo-filled last year that saw her team up with Corpse Husband, MGK, and Bella Poarch in several music videos. Internet celebrities turning their online fame into a bid at...
CJ Box is one of Wyoming's favorite sons, he's getting a lot of attention for his body of work now(deservedly so) and he's been getting the TV treatment for some of his work. We all know about Big Sky on ABC, but the beloved series off Wyoming Game Warden Joe Pickett, is now a TV series on Spectrum.
NCIS fans were just spit-balling on message boards as they exchanged ideas on potential spinoffs. And one fan shared a good idea, especially given TV trends. Rather than focus spinoffs around specific cities (think NCIS: Los Angeles or the bygone NCIS: New Orleans), maybe do it as a prequel?. There’s...
In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Undercover Boss (with 4.1 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating), Magnum P.I. (5.6 mil/0.5) and Blue Bloods (6.1 mil/0.4) were all steady in the demo.
UCB and Magnum landed in a six-way tie for the nightly demo win, while Blue Bloods led Friday in total audience — and with a season high.
Over on ABC, Shark Tank (3.6 mil/0.5) slipped from last week’s season highs.
Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.5) dipped.
The CW’s Nancy Drew dropped a few eyeballs (420K) but apparently ticked back up to a 0.1 rating.
ABC’s 20/20 and NBC’s Dateline also landed in that six-way demo tie, both pulling 0.5s
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!
Comments / 0