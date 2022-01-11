‘Ordinary Joe’: Shane & Hannah Burcaw on Their Big TV Cameo

From one angle, Apple TV+’s The Afterparty feels like a glorified storytelling exercise: It’s a murder mystery that unfolds over eight episodes, each styled in a different genre to match the perspective of a different character. From another, it’s just a good time — a half-hour-ish comedy that plays with familiar TV and movie tropes, without taking any of them, or itself, too seriously. As its characters will keep reminding you, it all depends on how you look at it. The story begins, of course, with a death. 30something pop star Xavier (Dave Franco) has been dashed against the rocks below...

