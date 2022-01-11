Epidemiologist suggests delay to school year to ramp up Covid-19 vaccination rollout for children

Children across San Diego County are preparing to return to class next week. For many that means taking an at-home covid test. Schools across the county have spent the last few days distributing rapid tests to parents. “We’re all in the same boat, we’re learning as we go. If it...
MEAD, Wash. – On Monday, January 10th, the Mead School Board created a resolution to oppose requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for school age children. That decision comes on the heels of the results of a survey that the district sent to parents, which found that 70% of Mead families would not like the vaccine required.
Lots of parents, teachers and students have found themselves recently with a timely project: making homemade air filters for classrooms and school spaces to help protect from the spread of COVID-19. They’re called Corsi-Rosenthal cubes, and they’re not too complicated to make with some air filters, tape and a big...
DETROIT - Detroit public schools says it will likely implement a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its students by the start of the next school year. The district notified parents last week in a letter outlining the school's plans for the new year that before the 2022-23 school year started, students would be required to have a COVID-19 vaccine before their first class.
On Wednesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its advice for the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination booster, allowing children as young as 12 to get it at least five months after completing the initial vaccine series. The FDA on Monday extended Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccination boosters’ emergency use authorization...
BROOKS COUNTY, Texas — The Brooks County Independent School District has delayed the re-opening of schools until Jan. 17 due to COVID-19, the district announced Monday. A letter from the superintendent, Dr. Maria Casas, said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to spiking COVID-19 cases in the community.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego County Office of Education on Sunday distributed the remaining 205,380 at-home COVID-19 test kits allocated by the state for the county's K-12 public school students. School staff members were asked to pick up the tests at a warehouse and disperse to families.
The Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS), in partnership with the Guam Department of Education (GDOE), continues after-school vaccination clinics open to the community. All eligible students, with parental consent, are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19. First doses, second doses and boosters are available. Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and...
KING COUNTY, Wash. - As students and staff return from winter break, concerns of the Omicron variant spreading has schools ramping up COVID-19 safety measures. Some districts throughout western Washington are offering testing and vaccine clinics to help reduce the spread and keep classrooms open. Washington State Department of Health...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Long lines: that was the story for JCPS teachers and students getting tested for COVID-19 in preparation to head back to the classroom after the holiday break. JCPS is set to return to class on Tuesday. Right now, students can to return to the classroom even...
Children should be vaccinated against COVID-19 because they are making up a large percentage of the cases now. Adults have been able to be vaccinated for the majority of the year, but children were only able to start just over the summer. Children ages 5 to 11 are making up...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Folks in Allentown's education community are rolling up their sleeves to get jabbed. Allentown School District and the city's health bureau are holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Dieruff High School. The district says nearly 400 students, staff and parents registered for the clinic. It goes until...
OAKDALE, Minn. — The American Academy of Pediatrics reports a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases amongst children. But pediatricians say symptoms can vary so wildly, it's tough for parents to know if that's what it really is — especially because as COVID surges, so do other illnesses. "More...
Campbell County Medical Group’s Kid Clinic will offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics for pediatric patients ages 5 to 21 beginning this upcoming Friday from 1 to 5 pm. The second session is Friday, January 28 from 1 to 5 pm. Thereafter, the vaccination clinic will be held every other Friday. Non-Wyoming residents should bring their child’s vaccination records. All patients should bring their vaccine card for a second or booster dose. The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine will be provided as a first, second, or booster dose to eligible children ages five and older. Non-Wyoming residents should bring their child’s vaccination records. All patients should bring their vaccine card for a second or booster dose. You can can 307-688-8700 to schedule appointments.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new study by Johns Hopkins Medicine suggests rapid antigen testing is comparable in accuracy to PCR testing in children.
Over a 7-month study in 2021, 1054 patients under the age of 17 took both a PCR test and a rapid antigen test at the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital. According to researchers, among the cases found using a PCR test, 92.7% of those were also detected by the rapid antigen test.
The results of the study for both symptomatic and asymptomatic children should give parents and school administrators more trust in rapid tests, according to clinical assistant with...
An average of over 500,000 new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are reported every day, The New York Times reported on Jan. 5. The surge is primarily fueled by the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. How many vaccinated people have died from the omicron variant?. Article continues below advertisement.
According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading infectious disease specialist in the United States, the US is contemplating proposing that people who have been exposed to Covid stop being isolated after five days if they have tested negative for the virus. The change might come after the Centers for Disease...
