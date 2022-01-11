ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Epidemiologist suggests delay to school year to ramp up Covid-19 vaccination rollout for children

INS News
 7 days ago

University of Otago epidemiologist Amanda Kvalsvig says...

insnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Detroit schools: COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students 'likely' by next school year

DETROIT - Detroit public schools says it will likely implement a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its students by the start of the next school year. The district notified parents last week in a letter outlining the school's plans for the new year that before the 2022-23 school year started, students would be required to have a COVID-19 vaccine before their first class.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epidemiologist#Covid#Buy More#University Of Otago#Rnz
featureweekly.com

CDC suggests Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine booster for children as young as 12

On Wednesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its advice for the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination booster, allowing children as young as 12 to get it at least five months after completing the initial vaccine series. The FDA on Monday extended Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccination boosters’ emergency use authorization...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
pncguam.com

After-school COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Continues

The Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS), in partnership with the Guam Department of Education (GDOE), continues after-school vaccination clinics open to the community. All eligible students, with parental consent, are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19. First doses, second doses and boosters are available. Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and...
EDUCATION
dillonheraldonline.com

Children Should Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Children should be vaccinated against COVID-19 because they are making up a large percentage of the cases now. Adults have been able to be vaccinated for the majority of the year, but children were only able to start just over the summer. Children ages 5 to 11 are making up...
DILLON, SC
Sheridan Media

CCMG Kid Clinic to Offer COVID-19 Vaccination for Children Ages 5 and Up

Campbell County Medical Group’s Kid Clinic will offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics for pediatric patients ages 5 to 21 beginning this upcoming Friday from 1 to 5 pm. The second session is Friday, January 28 from 1 to 5 pm. Thereafter, the vaccination clinic will be held every other Friday. Non-Wyoming residents should bring their child’s vaccination records. All patients should bring their vaccine card for a second or booster dose. The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine will be provided as a first, second, or booster dose to eligible children ages five and older. Non-Wyoming residents should bring their child’s vaccination records. All patients should bring their vaccine card for a second or booster dose. You can can 307-688-8700 to schedule appointments.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
CBS Baltimore

Johns Hopkins Study Suggests Rapid COVID-19 Tests Could Be As Accurate As PCR Tests With Children

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new study by Johns Hopkins Medicine suggests rapid antigen testing is comparable in accuracy to PCR testing in children. Over a 7-month study in 2021, 1054 patients under the age of 17 took both a PCR test and a rapid antigen test at the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital. According to researchers, among the cases found using a PCR test, 92.7% of those were also detected by the rapid antigen test. The results of the study for both symptomatic and asymptomatic children should give parents and school administrators more trust in rapid tests, according to clinical assistant with...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy