Epidemiologist suggests delay to school year to ramp up Covid-19 vaccination rollout for children

Campbell County Medical Group’s Kid Clinic will offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics for pediatric patients ages 5 to 21 beginning this upcoming Friday from 1 to 5 pm. The second session is Friday, January 28 from 1 to 5 pm. Thereafter, the vaccination clinic will be held every other Friday. Non-Wyoming residents should bring their child’s vaccination records. All patients should bring their vaccine card for a second or booster dose. The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine will be provided as a first, second, or booster dose to eligible children ages five and older. Non-Wyoming residents should bring their child’s vaccination records. All patients should bring their vaccine card for a second or booster dose. You can can 307-688-8700 to schedule appointments.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 6 HOURS AGO