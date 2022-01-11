ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democrats scramble to sink Cruz’s plan to impose sanctions over Nord Stream pipeline

 7 days ago

Senate Votes Against Nord Stream Sanctions

The Senate voted 55 to 44 against a proposal for a new round of sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 natural gas project led by Russia's Gazprom. According to opponents in the U.S. Congress, the project will deepen Europe's dependence on Russian gas while giving Moscow the opportunity to use gas supplies as a weapon against Europe.
Dems unveil Nord Stream plan, aim to defeat Cruz bill today

Senate Democrats yesterday unveiled legislation to enact extensive sanctions, including against the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, should Russia move forward with threats to attack Ukraine. It’s the latest chapter in a yearslong fight over a project with implications on the global energy markets, the balance of power between...
Senate Intel Chairman Warner on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the following statement ahead of an expected vote this afternoon on S. 3436, a bill to require the imposition of sanctions with respect to entities responsible for the planning, construction, or operation of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline:
Sen. Chris Murphy: Ted Cruz’s Nord Stream 2 bill ‘sanctions Germany, not Russia’

Ahead of his upcoming trip to Ukraine, Foreign Relations Committee Member Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Ted Cruz’s bill that would impose sanctions over a Russian gas pipeline. “This piece of legislation isn't going to stop Nord Stream 2, it isn't going to prevent a Russian incursion into Ukraine,” says Senator Murphy. “In fact, it makes all those things more likely, because it will splinter the United States from Germany, because the bill sanctions Germany, not Russia.”Jan. 13, 2022.
Biden administration campaigns against Cruz’s Nord Stream 2 sanctions bill

The Biden administration is weighing in against Sen. Ted Cruz’s bill to reimpose sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2. Several Democrats remained on the fence early this week, prompting a briefing from administration officials late Monday in a bid to walk back support for the bill, which they say could tank U.S. leverage amid high-stakes negotiations with Russia.
Hawkish Senate Democrats turn against Cruz’s sanctions bill

A growing number of Democrats are criticizing a bill to require the imposition of sanctions on European officials assisting with the development of a Russian-German gas pipeline as a vote approaches, a sign it might not pass out of the chamber. On Tuesday, a handful of key Senate Democrats who...
Ted Cruz is forcing Democrats into an uncomfortable pipeline vote

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1776, Thomas Paine anonymously published “Common Sense,” the single most influential pamphlet advocating the idea of American independence from British rule. “One of the strongest natural proofs of the folly of hereditary right in kings, is, that nature disapproves it, otherwise she would not so frequently turn it into ridicule, by giving mankind an ass for a lion,” he wrote.
McConnell bombarded with criticism over voting rights stance after posting Martin Luther King Day tribute

Mitch McConnell has been been branded a hypocrite for posting a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr while leading Republican efforts to obstruct new voting-rights legislation.Mr McConnell was among several Republicans who took to social media to praise the late civil rights icon as the country marked Martin Luther King Day.“Nearly 60 years since the March on Washington, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message echoes as powerfully as it did that day,” the Senate minority leader wrote on social media. “His legacy inspires us to celebrate and keep building upon the remarkable progress our great nation has made toward becoming...
