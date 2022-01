MALVERN, PA — Pacer ETFs reports that it has grown assets under management to $10.2 billion, a 76% increase from Dec. 31, 2020. “We are very pleased with the growth we’ve achieved in our first six years,” says Sean O’Hara, president of Pacer ETF Distributors. “We have proven to be an ETF provider that investors and advisors turn to for distinguished products across the board. I am looking forward to 2022 as we look to do even more for our advisors and partners through new products and refined strategies.”

