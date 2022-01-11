ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gucci to Open Café, Cocktail Bar in Florence

By Luisa Zargani
WWD
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZQUc4_0diDL1Jq00
The Gucci GIardino 25 locale courtesy image

MILAN — Gucci is planting another flag in its Florence hometown.

The luxury brand will open a new locale in the next few weeks, located on the central Piazza della Signoria. Gucci’s new all-day café and cocktail bar Giardino 25 will be the latest addition to Gucci Garden, the multidisciplinary space designed by creative director Alessandro Michele.

Giardino is the Italian word for garden, in a link to the existing Gucci Garden, which is located a few steps away, and 25 is a number dear to Michele that is often seen in his designs.

Gucci Giardino 25 will be helmed by the Umbria, Italy-born Martina Bonci, whose passion for mixology began in her grandmother’s kitchen, further developing her expertise across the country with creativity and high-quality ingredients.

Food will be served throughout the day, from breakfast at 8 a.m. to dinner and light snacks until 1 a.m., by reservation only.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33PMq3_0diDL1Jq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1reVuz_0diDL1Jq00

The unit is also inspired by the location’s previous longtime tenant — a florist — and emphasizes the codes of Gucci and of Florence, as well as the scents and colors of a flower shop.

The venue blends the atmosphere of a traditional Tuscan bottega and a sophisticated French bistro, with exposed wooden beams on the ceiling and seats in bespoke boiserie, reminiscent of the late 18th century.

The space is marked by carved capitals on columns and mustard yellow panels, framing the embossed mirrored tiles behind the counter. The seating areas welcome up to 14 guests in precious leather-upholstered peacock blue sofas and chairs. In a reversal of perspectives, eight-pointed stars are inlaid in oak parquet flooring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGqDl_0diDL1Jq00
Inside the Gucci Giardino 25 locale Courtesy of Gucci

The shiny marble surfaces of the bar counter and tables reflect the technical lighting fixtures hanging from the ceiling.

The all-day menu will offer seasonal and Tuscan specialties prepared by an on-site kitchen. Local pastries and dishes from Japan and Mexico will be available for breakfast, as well as a variety of blended teas and coffees throughout the day.

In May, Michele completely transformed the Gucci Garden in the year of the brand’s centenary to reproduce 15 of the most innovative and groundbreaking communication campaigns he created throughout his six-year tenure.

Gucci Garden, located in the medieval Palazzo della Mercanzia in Florence dating back to 1337, a few steps away from the Uffizi Gallery on Piazza della Signoria, was inaugurated in 2018, when Michele overhauled the label’s museum that had opened in 2011 under his predecessor Frida Giannini, to make it more in sync with his own aesthetics. Over the years, the venue has staged several exhibitions, illustrating the evolution of the designer’s narrative in relation to the brand’s archives or dedicated to the exploration of masculinity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIps3_0diDL1Jq00
Inside  Gucci Giardino 25 Courtesy of Gucci

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Michele
myrtlebeachonline.com

A Little Mermaid-themed cocktail experience in Charlotte to open in ‘secret location’

For fans of the popular under-the-sea fairy tale, the cocktail bar they’ve been looking for is popping up this spring in Charlotte. The Little Mermaid Cocktail Experience, a 90-minute immersive experience based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale (and not the Disney movie) will open March 24 at a “secret location,” the global entertainment company Fever said in a news release Thursday. Ticket sales began Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sentinel

Old 16 Bar and Grill opening soon

WELCOME– For several months the Korte’s Bar and Grill on the south side of Welcome has been closed. It will be re-opening as Old 16 Bar and Grill on January 11 under new ownership. Renee Amis and Chris Taylor have leased the building. The couple said it’s similar...
WELCOME, MN
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

The owners of Bacanora and Tacos Chiwas open a buzzy Mexican cocktail bar in downtown Mesa

The teams behind two of metro Phoenix's buzziest Mexican restaurants, Bacanora and Tacos Chiwas, opened Espiritu Cocktails + Comida on Jan. 11 on Mesa's Main Street. Located between Tacos Chiwas and Proof Bakery, the new restaurant is starting with a tight selection of seafood dishes priced in the $20 to $22 range, including ceviche mixto, two kinds of aguachiles, hiramasa tostada and taquito de camarón with chiltepín aioli.
MESA, AZ
Eater

A Bar Backed by a Boston Cocktail Legend Takes Over Former Nitecap Space on the LES

A bar backed by a Boston cocktail legend is headed to the basement space at 115 Rivington Street, near Essex Street, on the Lower East Side. The address was most recently home to Nitecap, a now-shuttered late-night hangout from the team behind the popular Death & Co. cocktail bar nearby. Its newest tenant, called Lullaby, is slated to open in early February.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Bar#Florence#Caf#Museum#Food Drink#Milan#Italian#Tuscan#French
Washingtonian.com

A Nonalcoholic Cocktail Bar and Bottle Shop Is Looking to Open in Alexandria

Dry January has gone mainstream. Booze-free spirits are becoming increasingly easy to find. And many restaurants and bars have expanded their nonalcoholic cocktail menus. So, restaurant and retail vet Sam Kasten believes that time is right for the DC-area to finally have its own bar completely free of alcohol. She recently launched Umbrella Dry Drinks to host a series of pop-ups with the goal of opening a more permanent space sometime this year.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
dmcityview.com

New Northwestern Cocktail and Wine Bar

Take a stroll along the downtown streets of East Village and peek into the tall windows at the New Northwestern Cocktail & Wine Bar located at 321 E. Walnut. Inside, observe a lively group of patrons sipping cocktails and laughing, as they did more than 100 years ago at the same location.
RESTAURANTS
Cleveland Jewish News

JoJo’s Bar opens in Chagrin Falls

JoJo’s Bar, at 87 West St. in Chagrin Falls, held its grand opening on Dec. 17, 2021. Operated by owner Rick Doody, the location previously held Bull & Bird Steakhouse and Gamekeeper’s Tavern. Bull & Bird opened in the space in 2018, but closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and didn’t reopen. Joe Saccone, principal of Hyde Park Restaurant Group, is a partner in the project.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
