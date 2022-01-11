ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Complete List of COVID-19 Guidelines for Attendees of Pitti Uomo

By Alice Monorchio
 6 days ago
Street Style at Pitti Uomo 100 at Fortezza da Basso in Florence, photographed on July 1st 2021. Kuba Dabrowski for WWD

For the first physical winter edition of Pitti Uomo in two years, visitors are expected to return to Florence and to attend the fair — but with precautions to safely enjoy the fall 2022 collections presented at the Fortezza da Basso venue.

Almost two years into the pandemic and in light of the spiking COVID-19 cases spurred by the Omicron variant, Pitti Uomo organizers have issued precise guidelines and safety measures aimed at making attendees feel safe.

Here, WWD gathers the most updated COVID-19 rules implemented by the Italian government and Pitti Uomo’s organizers.

How to Enter Italy and Travel Safely

For anyone traveling to Italy from countries within and outside the European Union, Italy imposes the completion of the Passenger Locator Form (also known as PLF and provided by air companies), a proof of vaccination, as well as an antigenic rapid test done 24 hours prior to arrival or a PCR swab test done 48 hours prior.

Don’t forget to wear masks (health authorities have suggested N95 face coverings are the best option) throughout your trip and change it every four hours.

For more information regarding specific countries, travelers are encouraged to visit the official website of Ministry of Health: salute.gov.it/

Tickets and Accreditations

According to Pitti Uomo’s organizer Pitti Immagine, exhibitors, buyers and members of the press must carry out online pre-registration and digital accreditation for the show in order to guarantee that all attendees are tracked for safety purposes. It will not be possible to request a ticket upon arrival at the Fortezza da Basso.

Safety Protocols to Access the Trade Show

According to Italy’s new rules aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19, visitors accessing the Fortezza da Basso are required to provide their Green Pass, the EU-issued certification proving the attendee has been fully vaccinated, or has recovered from the illness in the past 6 six months.

At the trade show venue, attendees are requested to wear a N95 face mask both indoor and outdoor of the Fortezza da Basso. Access to areas such as restaurants and bars is reserved to attendees being able to provide the reinforced Super Green Pass, which cannot be obtained via a negative COVID-19 test.

Pitti will also install hand sanitizing devices throughout the location and detect temperature.

Where to Test While in Florence

In collaboration with the Croce Rossa Italiana, Pitti Immagine has installed three COVID-19 test centers where buyers, journalists and visitors can undergo a rapid antigenic COVID-19 test — without any cost or need for medical prescription.

The hubs — all within 1.2 miles from the trade show venue — are located at:

  • Limonaia of Villa Vittoria
  • Infermeria at Porta Mugnone, just outside Fortezza da Basso
  • Parcheggio San Donato

