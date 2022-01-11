ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look back at ‘Full House’ star Bob Saget’s career

By Aleksandra Bush
( NewsNation Now ) — From “America’s favorite dad” to more adult-oriented comedy, Bob Saget made his mark on the entertainment industry during more than 30 years in the business.

The actor-comedian, who was found dead in an Orlando Hotel room Sunday, was best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House.” In the show, which aired from 1987 to 1995, Tanner shared his home with his three daughters, his brother-in-law and best friend. The ABC sitcom also brought fame to Olsen twins Mary-Kate and Ashley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=205lTG_0diDKuaf00
NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 09: Actors Mary-Kate Olsen, Bob Saget and Ashley Olsen attend “Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine 2009” hosted by the Scleroderma Research Foundation at Carolines On Broadway on November 9, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)
‘America’s favorite dad’: Bob Saget dead at 65

From 1989 to 1997, Saget also hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

In 2001, Saget took another pass at playing a widowed dad with winsome kids on the short-lived sitcom “Raising Dad.”

From 2005 to 2014, Saget was the narrating voice on the hit TV show “How I Met Your Mother.”

“I don’t even know what to say about Bob Saget. I loved him and was so lucky to work with someone so funny, soulful and kind. His role on HIMYM was a voice in the future, looking back on all of life’s complexity with a smile, and that’s how I’ll always remember him,” “How I Met You Mother” co-creator Craig Thomas, said via Twitter .

In contrast to his wholesome TV image, Saget’s stand-up act delivered raunchier adult-oriented comedy.

Saget showed his flip side with what become a much-talked-about cameo in the 2005 documentary “The Aristocrats” — in which 100 comics riffed on the world’s dirtiest joke — that revealed his notoriously filthy sense of humor.

He also played a parody of himself in a recurring role on the HBO series “Entourage.”

Saget was a stand-up comedian as well, having started at age 17, he wrote in his 2014 memoir Dirty Daddy .

“In my career I’ve had the fortune of being able to work continually in radically diverse creative worlds,” he wrote. “By day I’ve done some of the most family-friendly TV imaginable. Then, often in the same day, I’ve gone onstage in the L.A. comedy clubs and whirled off with an adolescent’s delight about my grandma’s projectile diarrhea.”

Saget’s 2014 comedy album That’s What I’m Talkin’ About was nominated for a Grammy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UA5Qe_0diDKuaf00
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 16: Comedian Bob Saget arrives at the premiere of HBO’s “Entourage” season 7 at Paramount Studios on June 16, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
‘I am broken.’: Celebrities stunned by Bob Saget’s death

From 2016-2020,  Saget once again played Danny Tanner in the family sequel called “Fuller House.”

Saget’s latest iMDB actor credits include “The Masked Singer” and a podcast series called “Bob Saget’s Here for You.”

Throughout his career, Saget also focused on directing, including on HBO’s “The Mind of the Married Man,” and the Norm Macdonald film “Dirty Work.”

He drew praise as producer-director of the 1996 TV film “For Hope,” loosely based on the battle of his late sister, Gay, with the tissue disease scleroderma, and appealed for increased federal support for research funds.

At the time of his death, Saget was in Florida as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour.”

