ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Lippi: Inter Milan notably superior to rest of Serie A

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Juventus coach Marcello Lippi rates Inter Milan head-and-shoulders above anyother team in Serie A. Inter are clear at the top of table after winning eight consecutive...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Real Madrid striker Benzema: I've been good influence on Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema says he's been a positive influence on young teammate Vinicius Junior. The Frenchman has been one of, if not the most important player, at Real Madrid in recent times and has helped develop those around him, including Brazilian youngster Vinicius. "I try to make the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Milan hoping Tomori makes Baresi-esque recovery for derby against Inter

AC Milan’s fears regarding Fikayo Tomori’s knee injury were confirmed as the defender underwent surgery yesterday on a meniscal problem. Tomori sustained an injury in Milan’s clash against Genoa on Thursday night and was forced to leave the pitch, and Stefano Pioli will be without the defender for about a month. This was announced by the club on their official website as they confirmed he underwent a key-hole surgery on Friday and the initial checks suggest that it should take around 30 days for the Englishman to return.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Inzaghi
Person
Marcello Lippi
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both included in the men’s world XI team of the year alongside Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski – winner of the men’s individual prize – in a front four.Fifpro’s 2021 team crowbarred in the attacking quartet, with a back three of Manchester City’s Ruben Dias alongside Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci. Dias’s City teammate Kevin De Bruyne was named in midfield alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante. Meanwhile Barcelona players were surprisingly omitted from the women’s team, despite Barca and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the women’s player of the...
FIFA
The Independent

What next for Rafa Benitez? One-time European champion must choose wisely after chaotic career choices

It was inevitable that Everton would sack Rafa Benitez. In theory he was a good appointment. The reality was different. The 61-year-old has the sort of obsessive nature and organisational talents needed to untangle a club in a mess. Just not this club.Almost no one wanted him. Not the owner, not the board, not the fans. Alisher Usmanov, the main sponsor and business associate of Farhad Moshiri, was the Spaniard’s biggest advocate. Moshiri, the man with his name over Goodison’s front door, was always dubious.Benitez had committed just about the worst crime in the eyes of the Gwladys Street. He...
SOCCER
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Serie A leader Inter Milan held to 0-0 draw at Atalanta

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan failed to score a goal in an Italian league match for the first time in almost a year as it was held to a 0-0 draw at Atalanta in an entertaining game on Sunday. There were plenty of opportunities for both sides but no...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Serie A Inter#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Atalanta coach Gasperini left frustrated with Inter Milan stalemate

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini admitted frustration after their 0-0 draw with Inter Milan. Gasperini felt they deserved more from the game. "We played very well, it was a difficult match for the undoubted Inter quality, but we played them on even terms," Gasperini told DAZN. “I think if anything...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Arsenal striker Aubameyang may leave Gabon AFCON squad early

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may leave Gabon's Africa Cup of Nations squad early due to health issues. He has missed Gabon's clashes with Comoros and Ghana with medical staff announcing heart lesions found. Arsenal were keen to stress over the weekend that the player is feeling fine, but talks are...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Real Madrid captain Marcelo matches Gento trophy record

Real Madrid captain Marcelo became the club's equal greatest title winner with last night's Supercopa de Espana triumph. The veteran wing-back helped Real defeat Athletic Bilbao in the final in Riyadh on Sunday. Marcelo now has won 23 trophies - so equaling the record of Real Madrid great Paco Gento.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Udinese on brink of signing Arsenal defender Pablo Mari

Udinese are on the brink of signing Arsenal defender Pablo Mari. TMW says Udinese and Arsenal have reached terms over a loan deal to June for the Spaniard. Mari has been preparing to leave Arsenal this month and has also been linked with a return to Brazil. However, he is...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Eyeing up Transfer for Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic

Chelsea are eyeing up a move for Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic, according to reports. The Blues will be keen to operate in the transfer market this month as they look to sign a backup option for the left wing-back position whilst Ben Chilwell recovers from his ACL injury. Marcos Alonso...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Valencia wing-back Daniel Wass closer to joining Atletico Madrid

Valencia wing-back Daniel Wass is closer to joining Atletico Madrid. Off contract in June, Wass has agreed personal terms with Atletico, but was left in limbo last week after VCF rejected a €1m offer to take him immediately. The Dane, as such, was prepared to sit out the remainder...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Di Canio warns AC Milan: Man Utd defender Bailly not as good as Tomori

Lazio great Paolo di Canio has warned AC Milan about their move for Manchester United defender Eric Bailly. Milan are in advanced talks to sign Bailly on-loan as cover for Fikayo Tomori, who has just undergone knee surgery. Former West Ham captain Di Canio told Sky Italia: “Anyone who arrives...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Derby ponder selling Leeds, Newcastle target Knight

Derby County are considering the sale of Jason Knight. While the administrators remain hopeful of being able to sell the club, the Rams are starting to feel the effects of the financial problems despite moving off the bottom of the Championship table. The Times says they have sold Graeme Shinnie...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Everton consider move for Gattuso

Former AC Milan and Napoi coach Rino Gattuso is being considered at Everton. Everton are seeking a new manager after Sunday's sacking of Rafa Benitez. Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira reports Gattuso is being discussed at Everton amid talk of a deal being close with Belgium coach Roberto Martinez about a return.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy