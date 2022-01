Wolves survived a late Southampton fightback to maintain their European push.Raul Jimenez’s penalty, Conor Coady’s first Molineux goal for six years and Adama Traore’s injury-time effort earned a 3-1 win.James Ward-Prowse’s stunning free-kick pulled a goal back for the Saints and Romain Perraud hit the bar just before Traore sealed victory for the hosts.Bruno Lage’s side were not at their vibrant best but it was enough to squeeze past the Saints to sit eighth in the Premier League.They are just two points adrift of the top six while mid-table Southampton slipped to a seventh defeat of the season.There was little...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO