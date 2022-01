DC Comics has shared the official preview for Justice League Infinity #7 ahead of its release this Tuesday; check it out here…. The entity released from the Mirrored Room has accomplished its goal and is erasing the Multiverse and all of existence once and for all. In a last-ditch effort, using all his willpower, John Stewart saves what friends he can. Trapped in a construct bubble, the team works to formulate a plan of action, but is it too late? Is this the end of the Justice League?

