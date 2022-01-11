ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEGA establishes SEGA Sapporo Studio

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEGA established a new software development and debugging studio in Sapporo called SEGA Sapporo Studio on December 1, 2021 as its second development base in Japan, the company announced. SEGA Sapporo Studio was founded to secure a high-quality and stable development line in response...

