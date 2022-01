MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — Part of a roadway on Sauvie Island has collapsed due to water damage, according to Multnomah County officials. A short section of Northwest Reeder Road has been reduced to one lane in the 26200 block, which is on the east side of the island near the Columbia River. County officials said the east side of the road has been undermined by water from two culverts under the roadway that have failed.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO