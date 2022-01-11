ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Air Force vet hit and killed while waiting for help with flat tire

By Alex McLoon
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BpBMP_0diDEn9s00

Omaha police are investigating a 21-year-old driver who hit an Air Force veteran who was parked on Interstate 80 near 60th Street with a flat tire Saturday afternoon.

Police say they're looking into alcohol and speeding as factors in the crash that killed 76-year-old Tim Flaherty. His daughter, Susan Flaherty, said he was working a shift for Physician's Laboratory Services.

"He worked about three days a week just to keep himself active and have something to do," Susan said. "He ran up to Omaha to pick up some supplies for them."

Joaquin Dimayuga-Alvarado was driving a black car that hit Tim's work vehicle from behind, according to Omaha Police. Officials booked him for felony motor vehicle homicide.

"Knowing my father, I'll bet you a million dollars he was listening to some type of a ballgame or something on the radio," Susan said. "And he was reading his book. He never went anywhere without a book."

Dimayuga-Alvarado then veered across west-bound interstate traffic, hitting a Jeep Cherokee with two people inside.

Officials say the driver and passenger in the Jeep Cherokee are OK.

A 16-year-old passenger in Dimayuga-Alvarado's vehicle was sent to Bergan Mercy Hospital. A spokesperson says the female passenger is in stable condition Monday.

Susan Flaherty says she never knew her father to have a drop of alcohol.

"The fact that drunk driver hit him... the irony of that does not escape me," Susan said.

Comments / 11

Related
Reuters

Damage on tsunami-hit Tonga's main island hampering relief efforts

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Significant damage was reported along the western coast of Tonga's main island on Tuesday following the weekend's massive volcanic eruption and tsunami, but a closed airport and downed communications are hampering international relief efforts. The New Zealand High Commission reported the damage along the western...
AUSTRALIA
CBS News

Details emerge about suspected gunman in Texas synagogue hostage standoff

More details are emerging Monday about the suspected gunman responsible for the Texas synagogue hostage standoff on Saturday. The suspect, 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, was killed after the FBI breached Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, following an 11-hour standoff. The four people taken hostage all emerged unharmed. A law...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Accidents
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
CBS News

Winter storm sweeps through South and Northeast with crippling amounts of snow

A major winter storm dumped crippling amounts of snow from Asheville, North Carolina, to Buffalo, New York, leaving tens of thousands without power. Across the Northeast on Monday, some areas saw up to 2 inches of snowfall per hour, making it nearly impossible for road crews to keep up. The storm pounded Interstate 90 in western Pennsylvania with a triple punch of heavy snow, strong winds and freezing rain. Utility crews had to help each other on the slippery roads.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Force#Flat Tire#Traffic Accident#Omaha Police#Jeep#Bergan Mercy Hospital
CBS News

China cancels Olympic ticket sales as 1st Omicron case confirmed in Beijing

Beijing — China on Monday canceled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organizers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games — partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements — but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. Those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open.
SPORTS
CNN

CNN

831K+
Followers
126K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy