Real Madrid midfielder Isco and Fiorentina react to transfer talk

Reports suggest that Arsenal have offered £50m plus Lucas Torreira for Dusan Vlahovic, as they look to strengthen their top four hopes. Mikel Arteta is a man on a mission and he will get and lose whatever he has to in order to complete that mission. If the Arsenal manager believes you are a player that will hinder the journey, he has no shame in getting rid.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO