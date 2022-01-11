Athletic Bilbao midfielder Raul Garcia: Why take Supercopa away from Spanish fans?

It’s time for the finals of the 2022 Spanish Super Cup as Real Madrid gets set to take on reigning Cup champs Athletic Bilbao. Madrid advanced to the finals after dispatching rivals FC Barcelona in the semis earlier this week and now look to add a Supercopa de España title to their status as reigning La Liga champs (and current frontrunners in the standings). On the other side, Athletic Bilbao capped off a big comeback against Atletico Madrid in the semifinals to secure a ticket to the finals for a chance to defend their title. While this is the Spanish Super Cup, it will not be held within Spain. Instead, Saturday’s match will be played at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saturday’s broadcast will air on TV via ESPN2 in English and ESPN Deportes in Spanish. Fans without cable can watch the game streaming via fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial, as well as ESPN+.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO