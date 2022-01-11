North Korea fires possible missile into sea, say Japan and South Korea
It comes six days after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile into the sea in what it later described as a successful test of a hypersonic missile. North Korea on Tuesday fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile into its eastern sea, its second weapons launch in a week, the militaries...
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea Monday in its fourth weapons launch this month, South Korea’s military said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might during paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North […]
A United States court has awarded the family of Otto Warmbier, the American student who died after being jailed by Pyongyang, $240,000 seized from a North Korean bank, court records showed.
The 22-year-old Warmbier, who was detained in North Korea for allegedly removing a propaganda poster from his hotel, died days after being sent back to the United States in a coma in 2017.
His parents, Cynthia and Frederick Warmbier, sued North Korea for the alleged torture and murder of their son, with a US judge ordering Pyongyang to pay them $501 million in 2018.
Impoverished North Korea, struggling under biting international sanctions over its nuclear weapons programme, is believed to have few assets in the United States and has ignored the 2018 ruling.
Grappling with pandemic difficulties and U.S.-led sanctions over his nuclear ambitions, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could be reviving his 2017 playbook of nuclear and missile brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and his neighbors.North Korea’s short-range missile launches on Monday were its fourth round of missile tests this month and signaled a refusal to be ignored by the Biden administration, which has focused more on confronting bigger adversaries such as China and Russia.The tests could also reflect a growing urgency in its need for outside relief after its economy decayed further under the severe sanctions and two...
North Korea said Tuesday it had launched two tactical guided missiles, its fourth sanctions-busting test of the year as it seeks to bolster its conventional weaponry while rebuffing offers of talks from the United States.
Since leader Kim Jong Un avowed his commitment to military modernisation at a key party speech last month, the nuclear-armed country has conducted a string of weapons tests, including of hypersonic missiles.
Washington hit Pyongyang with fresh sanctions last week and North Korea responded by doubling down on testing, asserting its "legitimate right" to self-defence.
The most recent weapons test involved two "tactical guided missiles" that "precisely hit an island target in the East Sea of Korea," state news agency KCNA said Tuesday.
On a trip to the United Arab Emirates, the president of South Korea on Sunday reportedly reached a preliminary multibillion-dollar deal to sell Seoul’s surface-to-air missiles to Abu Dhabi and pledged deeper cooperation with the Gulf Arab federation.After South Korean President Moon Jae-in met Emirati Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Dubai, the countries signed a memorandum of understanding for the UAE s purchase of a South Korean mid-range missile defense system valued at some $3.5 billion, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported. There were no further details on the deal announced during the visit nor...
Japan s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday said fighting the pandemic was a “top priority” in his speech opening this year's parliamentary session, as the Tokyo region was hit by surging infections.Kishida also named stepping up defense measures against rising regional threats as a priority, hours after North Korea test-fired two possible ballistic missiles — its fourth this year.“I will devote my body and soul to win this fight against the coronavirus,” Kishida said in his speech before the lower house, which marked the start of its new 150-day session. He called on people to help each other...
GENEVA (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping called Monday for greater world cooperation against COVID-19 and pledged to send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to discard a “Cold-War mentality” at a time of rising geopolitical tensions — a not-so-veiled swipe at the United States. The Chinese leader […]
The US Navy has announced the arrival and departure of a ballistic missile submarine to Guam at the weekend. It said in a statement that the USS Nevada’s stop in Guam in the Western Pacific was a symbol of the United States’ commitment to the Inso-Pacific region. Guam itself is a US territory situated some 7,100 miles from the US West Coast, and within touching distance of the Philippines and China. “The port visit strengthens cooperation between the United States and allies in the region, demonstrating US capability, flexibility, readiness, and continuing commitment to Indo-Pacific regional security and stability,” a...
Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
Tonga's outer islands suffered extensive damage, with an entire village destroyed and several buildings missing, following an underwater volcanic eruption that triggered a tsunami. Aerial images taken by the New Zealand defence force showed the aftermath of the colossal devastation inflicted by the tsunami on the south Pacific island nation.Vast areas of the islands were covered in a blanket of thick ash and most coastal buildings destroyed, the photographs showed.The eruption of volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai off Tonga prompted tsunami warnings around the Pacific, which receded on Sunday.According to the notes on the images, some areas of the islands...
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has also invited his Russian counterpart for talks in London. Britain is providing further “self-defence” weapons and training to Ukraine amid concerns over a possible Russian invasion. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said light anti-armour defensive weapons systems would be supplied to Ukraine, with a...
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat angrily rejected the U.S. allegations that it was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine as Russian troops that are amassed near the Ukraine border launched more drills Monday. The White House said Friday that U.S. intelligence officials had concluded that Russia had already deployed operatives to rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine to […]
A man who was forced to hand over his phone and passcode to Australian Border Force after returning to Sydney from holiday has labelled the tactic “an absolute gross violation of privacy”, as tech advocates call for transparency and stronger privacy protections for people’s devices as they enter the country.
BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese state media say parcels mailed from overseas may have spread the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Beijing and elsewhere, despite doubts among overseas health experts that the virus can be transmitted via packaging. The State Post Bureau said it has ordered stronger...
