OXFORD — The Miami Redhawks edged past the Ohio Bobcats in the closing seconds on Monday. Miami defeated Ohio in a Mid-American Conference makeup game, 63-60, at Millett Hall. Ohio falls to 8-5 and 2-2 in the MAC after having a two-game winning streak end. Miami improves to 5-7 overall and 1-2 in the conference. ...

OXFORD, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO